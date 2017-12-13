Squash: Paul Coll makes World Champs quarters-finals

|
Eighth seed Paul Coll has won his way into the quarter-finals of the Squash World Championships in Manchester with a marathon four game effort.
Coll, 25 from Greymouth defeated England’s Daryl Selby 8-11. 11-5 11-7 11-7 in 82 minutes.
The Kiwi will now face world No.1 and top seed Gregory Gaultier of France in the quarters on Thursday UK time (Friday NZ time)
Ninth seed Joelle King plays her second round match against seventh seed Sarah-Jane Perry (England) tomorrow morning at 3am (NZ time)
