Armit and Rennie-Younger well placed at youth sailing worlds

Josh Armit might be forgiven for thinking it was groundhog day at the youth sailing world championships in Sanya, China, last night.
The 16-year-old was first and 14th in his two races in the boy's Laser Radial yesterday - identical to his results on the opening day. It left him in third overall, six points behind Italy's Guido Gallinaro in lead with three days remaining at the youth worlds.
Armit, who is the under-17 Laser Radial world champion, was the best placed of the 14-strong NZL Sailing Foundation youth team competing in China.
Annabelle Rennie-Younger is still in the mix in the girl's Laser Radial, but slipped two places to fifth overall. It didn't help she was disqualified in the first race of the day, her discard for her worst result of the regatta, but rebounded strongly with a fourth in the second race.
The top two sailors in the fleet - American Charlotte Rose (3 points) and Dolores Moreira Fraschini from Uruguay (7 pts) - have jumped out from the rest of the field but Rennie-Younger is only three points off third.
Her disqualification has put some pressure on and she can't really afford another slip-up with 41 sailors in the fleet.
Seb Lardies and Scott McKenzie made the biggest progress of any New Zealand crew yesterday, jumping from 16th to seventh in the boy's 29er. The pair, who were expected to be in the mix after winning the US 29er national championships and finishing fifth at this this year's 29er world championships, banked a second and third yesterday but will be disappointed to round it out with a 17th.
There's still plenty of time for them to push for a podium finish but they will need to sail consistently well over the final three days to be in the mix.
Greta Stewart and Henry Haslett are the only other Kiwi crew inside the top 10 and are currently eighth in the Nacra 15. The catamaran class is presently being led by Belgium's Anne Vandenberghe and helm Lucas Claeyssens who, at 14, is one of the youngest of the 374 sailors competing in Sanya.
Three more days of racing are scheduled.
Results and standings after the second day of the youth sailing world champioships in Sanya, China, yesterday:
Boy's Laser Radial (51 boats)
1st: Giacomo Giovanelli (ITA) 2 7 (21) 1 - 10 points
2nd: Daniil Krutskikh (RS) 3 (12) 6 4 - 13 pts
3rd: Josh Armit (NZL) 1 (14) 1 14 - 16 pts
Girl's Laser Radial (40 boats)
1st: Charlotte Rose (USA) 1 1 (17) 1 - 3 pts
2nd: Dolores Moreira Fraschini (URU) 3 2 (9) 2 - 7 pts
3rd: Wiktoria Golebiowska (POL) 2 (21) 12 3 - 17 pts
5th: Annabelle Rennie-Younger (NZL) 11 4 (41 DSQ) 5 - 20 pts
Nacra 15 (18 boats)
1st Lucas Claeyssens / Anne Vandenberghe (BEL) 1 2 1 (7) 5 3 - 12 pts
2nd: Shannon Dalton / Jayden Dalton (AUS) 2 (13) 2 4 3 5 - 16 pts
3rd: Max Wallenberg / Amanda Bjork-Anastassov (SUI) 3 3 5 5 1 (8) - 17 pts
8th: Greta Stewart / Henry Haslett (NZL) (14) 6 8 11 6 6 - 37 pts
Boy's 420 (26 boats)
1st: Otto Henry / Rome Featherstone (AUS) (4) 2 2 1 - 5 pts
2nd: Thomas Rice / Trevor Bornarth (USA) 3 (9) 1 5 - 9 pts
3rd: Ido Bilik / Noam Homri (ISR) 2 1 9 (15) - 12 pts
19th: James Barnett / Sam Street (NZL) 21 (24) 17 7 - 45 pts
Girl's 420 (25 boats)
1st: Carmen Cowles / Emma Cowles (USA) (26 DSQ) 1 2 1 4 pts
2nd: Hatty Morsley / Pippa Cropley (GBR) 5 6 (7) 2 - 13 pts
3rd: Maria Clara Vignati Garona / Emiliana Lopez (ARG) (15) 5 4 4 - 13 pts
15th: Xanthe Copeland / Annabel Cave (NZL) 19 11 (26 DNF) 8 - 38 pts
Boy's 29er (30 boats)
1st: Theo Revil / Gautier Guevel (FRA) 4 2 8 7 1 (9) - 22 pts
2nd: Ville Korhonen / Robin Berner (FIN) 2 (12) 11 3 2 6 - 24 pts
3rd: Rok Verderber / Klemen Semelbauer (SLO) 15 4 (17) 1 5 1 - 26 pts
7th: Seb Lardies / Scott Mckenzie (NZL) 12 (21) 13 2 3 17 - 47 pts
Girl's 29er (20 boats)
1st: Margherita Porro / Sofia Leoni (ITA) 1 1 1 (8) 1 8 - 12 pts
2nd: Zoya Novikova / Diana Sabirova (RUS) 2 2 12 1 (18) 2 - 19 pts
3rd: Emilie Andersen / Maren Edland (NOR) (7) 3 4 5 4 3 - 19 pts
16th: Crystal Sun / Olivia Hobbs (NZL) 14 9 14 10 (17) 16 - 63 pts
Boy's RS:X (26 entries)
1st: Yoav Cohen (ISR) 1 1 (3) - 2 pts
2nd: Hao Chen (CHN) 2 (6) 1 - 3 pts
3rd: Fernando Gonzalez de la Madrid Trueba (ESP) (5) 3 2 - 5 pts
14th: Max van der Zalm (NZL) 9 (16) 13 - 22 pts
Girl's RS:X (19 entries)
1st: Emma Wilson (GBR) 2 1 - 3 pts
2nd: Ting Yu (CHN) 1 3 - 4 pts
3rd: Giorgia Speciale (ITA) 3 2 - 5 pts
15th: Veerle Ten Have (NZL) 14 16 - 30 pts
