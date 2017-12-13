Armit and Rennie-Younger well placed at youth sailing worlds

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 08:07

Josh Armit might be forgiven for thinking it was groundhog day at the youth sailing world championships in Sanya, China, last night.

The 16-year-old was first and 14th in his two races in the boy's Laser Radial yesterday - identical to his results on the opening day. It left him in third overall, six points behind Italy's Guido Gallinaro in lead with three days remaining at the youth worlds.

Armit, who is the under-17 Laser Radial world champion, was the best placed of the 14-strong NZL Sailing Foundation youth team competing in China.

Annabelle Rennie-Younger is still in the mix in the girl's Laser Radial, but slipped two places to fifth overall. It didn't help she was disqualified in the first race of the day, her discard for her worst result of the regatta, but rebounded strongly with a fourth in the second race.

The top two sailors in the fleet - American Charlotte Rose (3 points) and Dolores Moreira Fraschini from Uruguay (7 pts) - have jumped out from the rest of the field but Rennie-Younger is only three points off third.

Her disqualification has put some pressure on and she can't really afford another slip-up with 41 sailors in the fleet.

Seb Lardies and Scott McKenzie made the biggest progress of any New Zealand crew yesterday, jumping from 16th to seventh in the boy's 29er. The pair, who were expected to be in the mix after winning the US 29er national championships and finishing fifth at this this year's 29er world championships, banked a second and third yesterday but will be disappointed to round it out with a 17th.

There's still plenty of time for them to push for a podium finish but they will need to sail consistently well over the final three days to be in the mix.

Greta Stewart and Henry Haslett are the only other Kiwi crew inside the top 10 and are currently eighth in the Nacra 15. The catamaran class is presently being led by Belgium's Anne Vandenberghe and helm Lucas Claeyssens who, at 14, is one of the youngest of the 374 sailors competing in Sanya.

Three more days of racing are scheduled.

Results and standings after the second day of the youth sailing world champioships in Sanya, China, yesterday:

Boy's Laser Radial (51 boats)

1st: Giacomo Giovanelli (ITA) 2 7 (21) 1 - 10 points

2nd: Daniil Krutskikh (RS) 3 (12) 6 4 - 13 pts

3rd: Josh Armit (NZL) 1 (14) 1 14 - 16 pts

Girl's Laser Radial (40 boats)

1st: Charlotte Rose (USA) 1 1 (17) 1 - 3 pts

2nd: Dolores Moreira Fraschini (URU) 3 2 (9) 2 - 7 pts

3rd: Wiktoria Golebiowska (POL) 2 (21) 12 3 - 17 pts

5th: Annabelle Rennie-Younger (NZL) 11 4 (41 DSQ) 5 - 20 pts

Nacra 15 (18 boats)

1st Lucas Claeyssens / Anne Vandenberghe (BEL) 1 2 1 (7) 5 3 - 12 pts

2nd: Shannon Dalton / Jayden Dalton (AUS) 2 (13) 2 4 3 5 - 16 pts

3rd: Max Wallenberg / Amanda Bjork-Anastassov (SUI) 3 3 5 5 1 (8) - 17 pts

8th: Greta Stewart / Henry Haslett (NZL) (14) 6 8 11 6 6 - 37 pts

Boy's 420 (26 boats)

1st: Otto Henry / Rome Featherstone (AUS) (4) 2 2 1 - 5 pts

2nd: Thomas Rice / Trevor Bornarth (USA) 3 (9) 1 5 - 9 pts

3rd: Ido Bilik / Noam Homri (ISR) 2 1 9 (15) - 12 pts

19th: James Barnett / Sam Street (NZL) 21 (24) 17 7 - 45 pts

Girl's 420 (25 boats)

1st: Carmen Cowles / Emma Cowles (USA) (26 DSQ) 1 2 1 4 pts

2nd: Hatty Morsley / Pippa Cropley (GBR) 5 6 (7) 2 - 13 pts

3rd: Maria Clara Vignati Garona / Emiliana Lopez (ARG) (15) 5 4 4 - 13 pts

15th: Xanthe Copeland / Annabel Cave (NZL) 19 11 (26 DNF) 8 - 38 pts

Boy's 29er (30 boats)

1st: Theo Revil / Gautier Guevel (FRA) 4 2 8 7 1 (9) - 22 pts

2nd: Ville Korhonen / Robin Berner (FIN) 2 (12) 11 3 2 6 - 24 pts

3rd: Rok Verderber / Klemen Semelbauer (SLO) 15 4 (17) 1 5 1 - 26 pts

7th: Seb Lardies / Scott Mckenzie (NZL) 12 (21) 13 2 3 17 - 47 pts

Girl's 29er (20 boats)

1st: Margherita Porro / Sofia Leoni (ITA) 1 1 1 (8) 1 8 - 12 pts

2nd: Zoya Novikova / Diana Sabirova (RUS) 2 2 12 1 (18) 2 - 19 pts

3rd: Emilie Andersen / Maren Edland (NOR) (7) 3 4 5 4 3 - 19 pts

16th: Crystal Sun / Olivia Hobbs (NZL) 14 9 14 10 (17) 16 - 63 pts

Boy's RS:X (26 entries)

1st: Yoav Cohen (ISR) 1 1 (3) - 2 pts

2nd: Hao Chen (CHN) 2 (6) 1 - 3 pts

3rd: Fernando Gonzalez de la Madrid Trueba (ESP) (5) 3 2 - 5 pts

14th: Max van der Zalm (NZL) 9 (16) 13 - 22 pts

Girl's RS:X (19 entries)

1st: Emma Wilson (GBR) 2 1 - 3 pts

2nd: Ting Yu (CHN) 1 3 - 4 pts

3rd: Giorgia Speciale (ITA) 3 2 - 5 pts

15th: Veerle Ten Have (NZL) 14 16 - 30 pts