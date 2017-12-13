2018 Superbike championships could be hottest yet

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 11:39

Brace yourselves for what could be the hottest New Zealand Superbike Championship season in many years, with a talented brigade of "young guns" threatening to steal the thunder from the established heroes.

The 2018 nationals kick off at Mike Pero Motorsport Park, Christchurch, next month (January 6-7), with rounds to follow at Timaru's Levels International Raceway on January 13-14 and at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park near Meremere on March 3-4, before wrapping up at Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park in Taupo on March 17-18.

Most eyes will no doubt focus on the premier superbike class, where Wellington's 2016 champion Sloan Frost and Whakatane's 2017 champion Tony Rees are again expected to go head-to-head for the title, with others likely challenge including such individuals as Taupo's Scotty Moir, Glen Eden's Daniel Mettam, Christchurch's Alastair Hoogenboezem and New Plymouth's Hayden Fitzgerald, to name a few.

However, if the pre-national Suzuki Series - currently underway - offers any clues, it could be that these men get shunted aside by a brigade of rising young stars determined to knock the "old guard" off the top.

Whakatane's Mitchell Rees, who finished sixth in the superbike class at the nationals last season, is just 24 years old, but he proved himself a force to be reckoned with at the Suzuki Series opener in Taupo last weekend.

If he can reproduce that same sort of form, he will certainly impress in 2018, as perhaps will superbike newcomers Taupo's Connor London, Lower Hutt's Glen Skachill and Clive's Adam Chambers if they choose to tackle the full national series.

The 600cc supersport class, too, will be a fiery affair, although perhaps Upper Hutt's Rogan Chandler and Manukau's Toby Summers loom as the most likely favourites, with Kiwi international Avalon Biddle, from Orewa, Whangaparoa's Nathan Jane and Feilding's Ashton Hughes also likely to feature.

The two men who fought a see-saw battle for top 600cc honours last year - eventual winner Damon Rees, of Whakatane, and Wainuiomata's Shane Richardson - will possibly not be contenders in 2018.

Rees is recovering from injury and expected anyway to step up to the superbike class when he does make a comeback, while Richardson has international commitments that may possibly prevent him making a viable Kiwi campaign.

All the various other classes - superlites, lightweights, 250cc production, pro twins, 125GP and sidecars - are overflowing with talent and it is almost impossible to pick a winner and perhaps even less so in the newly-created GIXXER Cup class.

The GIXXER Cup is set aside for riders aged between 14 and 21, with all riders on identical Suzuki GSX150F bikes, and it got off to a storming start at the opening round of the Suzuki Series in Taupo last weekend.

Hamilton's Jesse Stroud, the 15-year-old son of nine-time former national superbike champion Andrew Stroud, scored back-to-back wins on Sunday and he leads the class by 10 points from the "West Coast Warrior", 14-year-old Greymouth rider Clark Fountain, with Paeroa's Blake Ross, Taupiri's Zak Fuller and Whanganui's Ollie Dennison completing the top five.

This GIXXER Cup class continues on with races at round two and three of the Suzuki Series - at Manfeild this coming weekend and at Whanganui on Boxing Day - but will also be run through the national series, making it a seven-round contest.

Riders will count six of seven rounds from these two separate competitions, discarding points from their one worst round, to determine the inaugural GIXXER Cup champion for 2017-18.

The 2018 New Zealand Superbike Championships are supported by Honda Cars, providing safety/medical vehicles, Pirelli tyres, Corprint, CTAS and MX Timing and the inaugural GIXXER Cup is supported by Suzuki New Zealand.

For additional inspiration, see this promotional video:

https://www.facebook.com/NZSBKChampionship/videos/894692300692335/

Ticket purchases for rounds one and two can be made here:

https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/2018-new-zealand-superbike-championship-round-1/christchurch

https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/2018-new-zealand-superbike-championship-round-2/timaru

Words and photo by Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com