Alternate venue no barrier for triathlon festival

Wednesday, 13 December, 2017 - 15:14

The swim legs of a youth triathlon series being held at the weekend will be hosted by the AC Baths, as contingency plans kick into gear while the lake is out of action.

The Future ChampioNZ Festival is taking place in the TaupÅ District for the third year running this weekend and organisers have been working with TaupÅ District Council’s events team to sort an alternative for swims that would normally take place in Lake TaupÅ, A health warning has been issued against swimming in the lake due to the discovery of potentially toxic algal bloom at six sites.

Events manager Steve Giles said while it was not ideal to have to move the swimming away from the lake, it was fantastic to be able to provide an alternative at a top-class facility.

"We’re still open for business and we know those taking part in the weekend’s festival will have a great experience at the AC Baths," he said. "It’s awesome we’re able to provide alternatives at times like these and we wish all competitors all the best for the competition."

Mr Giles said the TaupÅ District was still an events hub that would continue to work with organisers of events through the algae issue.

More sampling was being undertaken at different sites around the lake today as conditions allowed, with results expected in the next few days.