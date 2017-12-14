Volunteers wanted for ISPS Handa New Zealand Open golf tournament

Thursday, 14 December, 2017 - 10:23

With the countdown on to next year’s ISPS Handa New Zealand Open, the call has gone out for keen golf enthusiasts to volunteer for the SBS Bank Volunteer Programme.

The 99th ISPS Handa New Zealand Open tournament, a tier one event on the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia, will be held from Thursday March 1 to Sunday March 4 2018 at Millbrook Resort and The Hills golf courses in Queenstown.

Volunteers are needed to carry out roles such as carrying scoreboards, marshaling on course, shuttle drivers, ‘ball spotting’, overseeing the leader board, walker scorers and inputting data in the media centre.

They might also work on ticketing, car parking or on the information help desk, so a cheery disposition and willingness to go above and beyond are key attributes.

And the icing on the (Christmas) cake is that, thanks to SBS Bank, one lucky volunteer from next year’s event will be drawn for a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity to play in the Pro-Am section of the 2019 tournament, a prize worth over $12,000!

Tournament organisers are looking for volunteers for either the entire four days of the event or for just Thursday and Friday at The Hills. They’re asked for a minimum commitment of six hours on any given day, with volunteer benefits including free tournament admission and parking, a commemorative shirt and cap, and lunch each day.

All volunteers not only go into a draw to win that coveted amateur player spot in the 2019 tournament, and everyone who signs up to volunteer will receive a complimentary round of golf at Millbrook Resort or The Hills.

The growth in the tournament - with both Millbrook Resort and The Hills hosting the event for the fifth year running - means up to 450 volunteers are needed.

Tournament Director Michael Glading says volunteers are "absolutely key" to the success of the event.

"The 2018 event needs the support of enthusiastic volunteers to ensure successful delivery throughout tournament week, across both golf courses," he says.

"The volunteers are the heart and soul of the tournament and we’re delighted that SBS Bank has recognised the importance of the role they play in supporting the programme this year."

SBS Bank spokesperson Mark McLean says the bank is a financial institution that’s focussed on its communities.

"As a community sponsor we want to look after the volunteers and make sure it all runs smoothly for them. After all, they’re the ones who help make the event possible," he says.

"We’re really looking forward to being there on a day-to-day basis, helping stoke their enthusiasm, motivation and passion in being ambassadors for this amazing event.

"They don’t have to be golf lovers to volunteer, although it certainly does help."

Richard Hoskin will once again be the Volunteer Coordinator for the tournament, having successfully led the volunteer component of this year’s tournament.

Prospective volunteers can register by contacting Richard Hoskin at richard@theclubhouse.kiwi and all details are at http://www.nzopen.co.nz/volunteers.html