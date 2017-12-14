BNZ Crusaders injury update

|
Tom Sanders has had surgery on an acute fracture in his ankle, which he sustained during pre-season training. The Crusaders medical team will monitor his recovery, with an anticipated recovery time of approximately 3-4 months.
The BNZ Crusaders are currently working through the process, and will advise in due course, who will join the squad to provide cover.
