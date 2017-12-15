Kiwi beaten in quarters of Men's Squash World Champs

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 05:20

New Zealand’s Paul Coll has been defeated in the quarter-finals of the men’s world squash championships at Manchester this morning by top seed and world No.1 Gregory Gaultier of France.

Gaultier beat 8th seeded Coll 11-6, 11-5 11-4 in 44 minutes to seal his place in the semifinals.

For Coll, 25 making the quarter was an achievement as he was the first New Zealand male to do so since Ross Norman in 1991. However Coll had played some marathon matches to reach the last eight of the tournament and finally some fatigue counted as the world No.1 was able to control the centre of the court.

The women’s quarter-final featuring Kiwi ninth seed Joelle King against third seeded Frenchwoman is scheduled for 2.30pm local time (3.30am NZ time tomorrow).