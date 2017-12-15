Auckland City favourites for title in National Youth League

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 10:00

Auckland City head into the final weekend of the National Youth League knowing a win will secure their first title in the competition since 2014.

The Junior Navy Blues are currently tied on 18 points with leading rivals Canterbury United Dragons and have the advantage of the head-to-head win from round three which means if they can beat Tasman United on Saturday afternoon they will put the title beyond reach.

If Auckland City draw or lose then Canterbury United can still claim their first title since 2012 if they can defeat 10th-placed Hawke’s Bay United on Sunday in Christchurch.

Auckland City Youth Coach Aaron McFarland knows the team face a simple equation when they take on fourth-placed Tasman United at Kiwitea Street.

"The mentality is very positive because we know our destiny is in our own hands and we have a good record at home this season," said McFarland. "Regardless of the position we find ourselves in we always focus on what we do and how we go about doing it - our playing process. It will be no different this week except that the team will have to manage underlying desires to win the league."

McFarland, the former assistant coach of the Football Ferns, came close to glory earlier this year when he led Central United to the ISPS Handa Chatham Cup Final, going down 6-5 to Onehunga Sports on penalties.

Canterbury United Dragons Youth coach Allan Walker is looking forward to the final round after a successful season.

"It is a really good end to the season where we are competing for the title, the lads know we have everything to play for," said Walker. "It has become a two horse race with us and Auckland City. We lost to them during the season in a very tight game which could have gone either way so now it comes down to the final weekend which is exciting for both squads."

Walker said the boys in his squad have loved the National Youth League in 2017 and want to finish the season on a high note.

"For some of the guys in this squad, winning the title would be the highlight of their football careers, for some it is a stepping stone in their careers. It depends on what aspirations these lads have in the years to come."

A gripping final round of the National Youth League is in store this weekend where Auckland City are looking to extend their lead as the most successful team in the competition’s history with their fifth title, while Canterbury United will look to win the title for the third time.