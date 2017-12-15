New Zealand XI squad to face West Indies named

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 10:12

A 12 man squad has been named for the New Zealand XI side to play West Indies in a 50 over warm-up match in Whangarei on Saturday.

It will be the West Indies first while ball match of the tour, with their first ODI against the BLACKCAPS to be played on the 20th in Whangarei.

New Zealand XI

Jack Boyle (Canterbury)

Henry Cooper (Northern Districts)

Bharat Popli (Northern Districts)

Sean Solia (Auckland)

Fraser Colson (c) (Wellington)

Mark Craig (Otago)

Aniket Parikh (Auckland)

Andrew Morrison (wk) (Auckland)

Raja Sandhu (Auckland)

Angus McKenzie (Auckland)

Michael Rae (Otago)

Jeet Raval (Auckland)

Selector Gavin Larsen said that with players involved in the Burger King Super Smash not available, it was still a good squad.

"We've picked players who won't be featuring for their domestic sides at this time, but believe it's still a talented squad," said Larsen.

"It’s great to give the likes of Mark Craig and Jeet Raval the opportunity to play white ball cricket and expand their game against quality international opposition.

"We’re looking forward to seeing Sean Solia back after his injury on the New Zealand A tour. He’s certainly someone we want to see more of this season."

The game will be live-streamed at https://www.nzc.nz/live-streaming.