NZ Para swimming record tumbles at Queensland State Championships

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 10:19

On Day 2 of the Queensland State Championships in Brisbane the Paralympics New Zealand’s (PNZ) Para Swimming Team continue to show great form setting a New Zealand Para swimming record and four personal best times.

Para swimmer Chris Arbuthnott (Auckland) was once again out to prove his worthiness for selection for the Commonwealth Games by swimming under 1 minute in the 100m Freestyle. He did this twice clocking 59.60 seconds, followed by a 59.51 in his second swim and breaking a New Zealand record.

Simon Mayne (PNZ Para Swimming Performance Coach) said, "It is really exciting that Chris has been able to go under the minute twice in one day. This year he moved to the National Training Centre on the North Shore from his hometown of Palmerston North. He has been working really hard, so it was great he has been able to do this here in Australia at the Queensland Championships."

Arbuthnott said, "I have been wanting to break the minute ever since I originally broke the 100m Freestyle record back in April 2016 at the New Zealand Swimming Open Championships. I was stoked with how today went."

Paralympian Mary Fisher (Wellington) was again in fine form recording the fastest Women’s 100m Freestyle S11 time since 2014 (1:10.53 min), to place 4th in multiclass final.

Four Kiwis swam personal bests in the heats including Para swimmers Tama Solouota (Auckland), Melissa Donoghue (Waikato), Kate McKelvie (Hawkes Bay) and Chris Arbuthnott (Auckland).

The New Zealand Para Swimming Team will conclude the meet with the final day of racing today in Brisbane and the majority of the team competing. Supporters can watch racing live here.

The Queensland State Championships includes Para swimmers from Australia and Japan competing in a mixed classification race format.