Aces retain full deck for BK Super Smash vs Knights

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 13:27

The Auckland Aces have retained the same XII for their second Burger King Super Smash match against the Knights at Bay Oval this Saturday.

After a dominant five-wicket win over the Central Stags at Eden Park Outer Oval on Wednesday, the Aces XII head to Bay Oval full of confidence for their first TV game of the summer.

Both Teja Nidamanuru and English import Sam Curran made their Aces debuts against the Stags, both players relishing their time in the Auckland colours.

"It was great to finally get out on the park with the Auckland lads. To put in an all-round team performance like that to start the competition was fantastic," says Curran.

Auckland Coach Mark O'Donnell was equally happy with the first up result.

"The way you start a competition sets the tone for the team and the boys performed well with bat and ball. There's always things we can improve on but to start in that fashion is very pleasing," O'Donnell says.

The Aces now travel down to Bay Oval where they take on the Knights in a night match which doubles as their first TV game of the summer.

MATCH DETAILS:

Knights v Auckland Aces

Saturday 16 December

Bay Oval

7:10pm - LIVE on Sky Sport

Auckland Aces

Craig Cachopa (c)

Michael Barry

Mark Chapman

Sam Curran

Lockie Ferguson

Ben Horne

Ben Lister

Colin Munro

Tarun Nethula

Teja Nidamanuru

Robbie O’Donnell

Glenn Phillips

--Colin de Grandhomme was not considered for selection due to a family bereavement