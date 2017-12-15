Final quarter blitz undoes Breakers

Friday, 15 December, 2017 - 21:59

The SKYCITY Breakers hit the wall in the final quarter to lose to the Adelaide 36ers at Spark Arena tonight, going down 90-75, unable to stop a 36ers offensive onslaught that generated 34 points in the final ten minutes.

It was a game of real contrast for the Breakers, slow out of the blocks, superb in the middle stages, but then poor at the finish as Adelaide put back to back wins on the home side to close the gap on the NBL ladder.

There were few signs of what was to come from the Breakers, with the energy high in the first three quarters, led by Finn Delany’s 11 first half points and a spread of scoring and rebounds across the roster.

Defensively they were keeping Nathan Sobey quiet and while Daniel Johnson scored heavily early, the home side looked to have things under control.

The final quarter though saw the Breakers unable to score, and constantly facing the fast breaking 36ers at the other end, with Ramon Moore having a career night with 27 points and Johnson ending with 22 points.

Head Coach Paul Henare took the time to talk to his team after the game, looking to find solutions for the final quarter performance.

"We spoke in the locker room, I didn’t want to leave some of what we saw out there tonight until Monday. We played 25 minutes of pretty good basketball and then we have a final quarter like that. It is a balancing act, to get on the guys for the final ten minutes and forget the rest? But that final quarter is a sign of where we have been lately, the softness in the final quarter was not acceptable and has to be addressed."

For the Breakers Alex Pledger finished with 12 points, Kirk Penney 11 and Delany 11. But the efficiency was not great from the Breakers, shooting 36% from the floor and 24% from deep. Adelaide went at a much higher clip of 49% and 41% from the three.

SKYCITY Breakers 75 (Pledger 12, Penney 11, Delany 11)

Adelaide 36ers 90 (Moore 27, Johnson 22, Sobey 13)