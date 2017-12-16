King beaten in World Squash Champs quarter finals

Saturday, 16 December, 2017 - 04:36

Waikato squash pro Joelle King has been beaten this morning in the quarter-finals of the women’s world squash championships in Manchester, England.

King, 29 who has been in top form over the past few months was seeded ninth and had earlier beaten the seven seed Sarah-Jane Perry (England) in the tournament. However she found herself outclassed in the last eight by the third seed from France Camille Serne 11-4, 11-6, 11-4 in 29 minutes.

It was the first quarter-final at a world champs for King since 2013 and will give her real drive towards next year’s Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The previous day fellow Kiwi Paul Coll had lost his men’s quarter-final, although he was the first New Zealand male to make the men’s last eight since Ross Norman in 1991.