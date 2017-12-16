Firebirds off to Winning Start in Super Smash

Saturday, 16 December, 2017 - 11:43

After defeating the Knights in their Burger King Super Smash opener, the Wellington Firebirds will take the same squad to Dunedin to play the Volts on Sunday.

The Firebirds’ squad is:

Hamish Marshall (Captain) Hamish Bennett Tom Blundell Michael Bracewell

Iain McPeake Stephen Murdoch Jeetan Patel

Samit Patel Matt Taylor Logan van Beek Anurag Verma Luke Woodcock

Much has been made of the Firebirds’ start to the last Super Smash, and coach Bruce Edgar is happy to have come out of the blocks strong this year,

"We learnt a lot during that run at the start of last season and it’s really pleasing to see the guys put that in to practice and get the result against the Knights.

"That being said, we are well aware just how close this competition can be and the Volts offer a new challenge in Dunedin."

The match against the Volts starts at 4:10pm on Sunday 17 December and will be screened live on Sky Sport.