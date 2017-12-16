National Youth League - Auckland City claim title

Saturday, 16 December, 2017 - 19:41

Auckland City are the National Youth League champions after they defeated Tasman United 5-2 at Kiwitea Street this afternoon in the final round of the competition.

The Junior Navy Blues went into the final round level on points with Canterbury United, knowing that a win would be good enough to put the title beyond reach after they defeated the Dragons 4-2 in round three (the head to head record is the primary factor to differentiate teams level on points).

Aaron McFarland’s side got off to the perfect start when they scored inside the first two minutes when Dalton Wilkins fired home and when Jack Anderson doubled the lead shortly after Auckland City had one hand on the trophy.

Tullamore MacFadyen got Tasman United back into the match and the home team went into the sheds with a 2-1 lead in the hot and fine conditions.

Auckland City restored their two goal advantage after the break when Leon van den Hoven scored and again Tasman responded through a penalty to Alex Connor-McLean a minute later.

The Navy Blues kept pouring forward and were only denied by a couple of fine saves from Tasman’s keeper Scott Morris. Justin Bailey, who had returned for the final round from suspension after being sent off in the win over Eastern Suburbs, finished the job with two late goals to put the title to bed for the home side.

The victory gives Auckland City FC their National Youth League title since 2014 and its fifth since 2007 as the most successful club in the competition.

Meanwhile in the ISPS Handa Premiership, the Wellington Phoenix Reserves recorded their second win of the season when they defeated Hamilton Wanderers 3-1 at David Farrington Park in the capital.

The visitors took the lead shortly after half-time when they counterattacked with good effect. Tommy Semmy was able to continue his rich goal scoring form when he broke into the area and finished at the far post.

Wanderers, still searching for their first win of the season, were in a great position to claim three points from the ninth-placed Phoenix.

But the Chris Greenacre coached side, who have enjoyed a good run of late, rallied with a stirring second half comeback. Luke Tongue got them back on level terms with a stunning strike from long range before James McGarry (penalty) and Ollie Whyte finished the job in the final few minutes.

There are four more games in the ISPS Handa Premiership tomorrow in the final round before Christmas with Auckland City currently on top of the table.

National Youth League

Auckland City 5 (Wilkins 2’, Anderson 19', van den Hoven 51', Bailey 87', 90+3') Tasman United 2 (MacFadyen 24', Connor-McLean 52'-pen) HT 2-1