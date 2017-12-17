Alice Robinson's giant slalom win best ever for NZ ski racer

Sunday, 17 December, 2017 - 12:41

16-year-old New Zealand ski racer Alice Robinson (Queenstown) has earned an impressive win against a strong international field in a Giant Slalom race in Panorama, Canada.

Robinson jumped from fifth place after her first run, laying down a blistering second run which saw her snatch the win from The Netherlands’ Adriana Jelinkova by 0.08s.

Robinson’s 8.70 FIS point- result today is the best a New Zealand athlete has achieved in their first year of senior competition. It is on par with some of the sport’s most successful athletes such as US racer Mikaela Shiffrin, at the same age.

Having positioned herself as one of the world’s best skiers in the junior age groups with wins in top-level youth events in Europe and the USA, Robinson began competing in senior competition during the 2017 New Zealand season and earned the New Zealand national titles for Giant Slalom and Slalom as well as the overall National Championship title. She claimed the Snow Sports NZ’s 2017 Breakthrough Season Award.