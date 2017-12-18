Finn Tearney 'in form' for Wellington Tennis Open

Monday, 18 December, 2017 - 14:51

Wellington tennis pro Finn Tearney is returning to the Capital as the New Zealand Tennis Champion and he couldn’t be happier. It’s just over a week since he took out the singles and doubles titles in Auckland beating rising star Macsen Sisam in the singles final and playing with renewed vigour after numerous injuries issues.

Tearney, 27 who has a current ATP singles ranking of 561 is aiming to win the Wellington Tennis Open (December edition) which starts Tuesday 19 December until the finals on Friday 22 December from 11am.

Tearney who won the title in Wellington in 2014 and 2015 is the top seed at this tournament this year. The New Zealand Davis Cup player has a draw which could pit him against Zach Whaanga or George Stoupe in the quarter-finals. The fact he’s able to play on his home courts is an added bonus and a rarity in his career.

"It’s nice to play at home in front of friends and family and it should be an enjoyable week. It feels nice to win the NZ Champs as I had been to the semis a few times and the final last year, so it was great to finally win it," said Tearney.

Second seed Rhett Purcell who has an ATP ranking is drawn to face fifth seed and NZ Champs finalist Sisam or national 18’s winner Isaac Becroft from Wellington in the quarters, while other top seeds are top 60 in the world ranked doubles player Artem Sitak and Taranaki’s Ajeet Rai.

Unfortunately the women’s draw has been hit by the loss of top seed and defending champ Julia Glushko through illness, however there is still plenty of talent with English pro, Suzy Larkin ranked around 650 in the world seeded to meet fourth seed Nina Paripovich in the semis if the draw goes to plan. Paripovich was a beaten finalist in the national 18’s champs last week.

Second and third sees Jo Carswell and Paige Hourigan who are both New Zealand Fed Cup team members are draw to meet in the semifinals on the other side of the draw.

The men’s doubles has Wairarapa’s Marcus Daniell who is ranked 37 in the world teaming with Rai as top seeds with Becroft and Tearney are second seeds amongst a number of other top competitors such as former Davis Cup player Oliver Statham, Sisam, Jaden Grinter and others.

The women’s doubles has Larkin and Holly Stewart as top seeds and Carswell and Hourigan second seeds.