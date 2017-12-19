Hay steps down from NZ U-17s

Tuesday, 19 December, 2017 - 09:36

New Zealand Football would like to acknowledge the great work that Danny Hay has done as the New Zealand U-17 men’s coach for the past two years.

The former All Whites captain took over the NZ U-17s in 2015 under former All Whites coach Anthony Hudson and led them to the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India in October where they competed well with Turkey, Mali and Paraguay.

Hay, who was off contract following the FIFA World Cup in India, is the current coach of Eastern Suburbs in the ISPS Handa Premiership and has decided he will not reapply for the role.

Andy Martin, the Chief Executive of New Zealand Football, thanked Hay for his contribution to New Zealand Football over the past two years where he has worked with New Zealand’s best young players.

"Danny is a well-known figure in the New Zealand football community and he has done a fine job as the Head Coach of the NZ U-17s in his time in charge," said Martin.

"We thank him for his contribution in guiding some of our future All Whites on the world stage and I am sure all of the players who have worked with him have benefited from his knowledge and experience."

Under Hay, New Zealand won their sixth consecutive OFC U-17 Championship title - when they defeated New Caledonia 7-0 in the final in Tahiti. It was New Zealand’s biggest ever win over New Caledonia at this level.

He has taken over at Eastern Suburbs and the Lily Whites are currently third in the national league behind Auckland City and Team Wellington.

"It is great to see Danny coaching in the ISPS Handa Premiership with Eastern Suburbs. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours and will track his career with interest."

New Zealand Football has begun the search for new coaches of the New Zealand U-17 and U-20 teams and announcements will be made in the New Year.