Wellington Firebirds return to Basin Reserve

Tuesday, 19 December, 2017 - 11:18

The Wellington Firebirds sit atop the Burger King Super Smash table after a trip to Dunedin without any cricket handed them top spot. Following their opening round win over the Knights, the same twelve have been named for the Basin Reserve rematch on Wednesday.

The Firebirds’ squad is:

Hamish Marshall (Captain) Hamish Bennett Tom Blundell Michael Bracewell

Iain McPeake Stephen Murdoch Jeetan Patel

Samit Patel Matt Taylor Logan van Beek Anurag Verma Luke Woodcock

The match is the Firebirds’ first home game in a month, after a strong start to the season at the much-loved ground. Captain Hamish Marshall is happy to be returning to the capital, where the Firebirds have an extended run over the festive season,

"Obviously the guys love playing at home but it’s particularly good this time as we’ve had a long away trip, through three Ford Trophy games and the first couple in the Super Smash.

"After this game, we’re away (to Auckland) on Christmas Eve and then we get a run of games at the Basin. It’s a good chance for the fans to get along and for us to reward the support we’ve been getting."

The match against the Knights starts at 4:00pm on Wednesday 20 December and tickets are available through ticketek.co.nz