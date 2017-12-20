Mainland celebrates National Age Group Tournament success

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 08:35

Mainland Football believes their recent success at the National Age Group Tournament in Wellington is a positive sign for the Federation going forward.

After five days of tough competition, the age-groups winners took home winners medals for each age-group and the overall prize, the Federation Cup, was awarded to Mainland Federation who won the most cumulative points across all age-groups.

Alan Walker, the Football Development Manager at Mainland Football, said his players returned home to Christchurch buzzing from the experience of lifting the trophy.

"It is fantastic, it gives everybody a shot in the arm. Everyone came home smiling and looking forward to building on this success," said Walker. "The biggest thing that comes out of this tournament is you want to see the best players playing the best players from around New Zealand. The kids and coaches always get excited about that challenge. The chatter after from the kids was interesting ‘Did you see this kid?’ they love the competition and testing themselves."

Mainland Football won the 16 Boys and the 14 Boys, while WaiBOP claimed the 16 Girls, Northern were the 15 Boys winners and Auckland were the 14 Girls champions.

Walker said with a young Canterbury United Pride team making their fifth successive National Women’s League Final and Canterbury United finishing second in the National Youth League there are some promising signs to back up these National Age Group Tournament results.

"With two firsts, one second and a third place finish between the five teams in the National Age Group Tournament, there are very positive signs which are encouraging for the future."

Lisa Jones, the Tournament Director of the event, said the fifth-annual National Age Group Tournament in Wellington was once again a great success.

The best 630 young players from all seven Football Federations came together in the capital to compete in the fine and hot conditions.

"The players, coaches and supporters had a great five days, the weather played its part and there was some great talent on show," said Jones.

The Operations Manager at Capital Football made special mention to the New Zealand Football Fit4Football staff in attendance who made a big difference to the event.

"The players benefited a great deal from having a proper warm up and cool down routine, and the ice baths were especially well received by the older players," said Jones. "It was a pleasure hosting the tournament and we look forward to doing it all again next year."

Andy Boyens, the Football Development Manager for Youth at New Zealand Football, said the National Age-Group Championship was invaluable in finding the next generation of talented players.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for the New Zealand Football National Staff to spend a week watching our brightest young talent perform against their peers from across the country," said Boyens.

"It’s one of the only times we are able to see all the players at the same time and is therefore a great identification opportunity for us for future National Teams. It’s also a chance to connect with a number of coaches, referees and other staff that help make the game tick around the country. The quality of football was pleasing and it’s always exciting seeing New Zealand future stars in action. A big thank you has to go to Capital Football for hosting such a great event."

Please find attached the Tournament Teams from the NAGT with the MVP from each age group.

National Age Group Tournament Champions

Federation Winner - Mainland

16 Boys

1. Mainland

2. Capital

3. Auckland

15 Boys

1. Northern

2. Auckland

3. Mainland

14 Boys

1. Mainland

2. WaiBOP

3. Capital

16 Girls

1. Waibop

2. Mainland

3. Northern

14 Girls

1. Auckland

2. Mainland

3. Northern