Netball: Harten to miss Quad Series

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 13:38

England Roses overnight announced GIANTS Netball shooter Joanne Harten will miss the Vitality Netball International Series, as part of the Netball Quad Series, due to an on-going knee injury.

Having been assessed by both Roses and Giants Netball medical staff, the decision was made to focus on Harten’s recovery ahead of a full 2018, which includes the Commonwealth Games in April.

GIANTS Netball Head Coach Julie Fitzgerald said this would allow additional time for Jo to ensure she is at her fittest.

"The decision was not made lightly, however, this additional time will allow Jo to be in the best form ahead of a busy 2018,"

"With the Commonwealth Games and the Suncorp Super Netball Season fast approaching this is the right time for Jo to focus on recovery".

The Netball Quad Series is the final international test series before the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. The Series will take place at the end of January 2018 in England and South Africa where England Roses, Samsung Diamonds, South Africa and New Zealand challenge each other.