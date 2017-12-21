Bishop/Koudinov back for Gold Coast games

Thursday, 21 December, 2017 - 11:05

Glasgow Commonwealth Games bronze medallist David Bishop and Olympian Misha (Mikhail) Koudinov are among a team of five gymnasts named to the New Zealand Team to Gold Coast 2018 today.

Named to the cheers of school children at a Queen’s Baton Relay sports event today at Victoria Park (eds Auckland) the team named were personally congratulated by the Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern.

Prime Minister Ardern was on hand of the selection announcement and also took time to encourage children as they ‘had a go’ at different Commonwealth Games sports.

Rio Olympian Koudinov made headlines this week after the International Federation of Gymnastics named a new gymnastics skill named after him. He brings to the team a great deal of international experience as he heads into his fourth Commonwealth Games.

Bishop said "Glasgow 2014 was an absolute highlight and knowing I had the support of the New Zealanders really took me to that next level. The Commonwealth Games are something special and I’m looking forward to Gold Coast 2018 where I know once again, the nation will be watching."

Joining Koudinov and Bishop are Devy Dyson, Kyleab Ellis and Ethan Dick.

For Ellis, Dyson and Dick, Gold Coast 2018 will be their first Commonwealth Games and, for Dick, his international senior debut.

Kereyn Smith, NZOC CEO said she was delighted to welcome to the men’s artistic gymnasts to the New Zealand Team.

"Gymnastics is an event that people love to watch and I know New Zealand will get behind these gymnasts at the Gold Coast 2018 games," she said. "It was also fantastic to have the team here to meet the school children and encourage them to give sport a go."

"We also would like to extend our thanks to the Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern who joined us today to celebrate the Queen’s Baton Relay, welcome the gymnasts to the team and meet some of our legacy and current athletes."

Tony Compier, CEO Gymnastics New Zealand said there is a strong tradition in New Zealand men’s artistic representation at the Commonwealth Games. "There is a fantastic blend of experience versus exciting new talent on this team," he said.

"The opportunity for Misha and David to guide Ethan, Kyleab and Devy through such an elite event process, is the foundation on which any performance programme is built on. This team has fantastic potential, and we wait with great anticipation, their performances at the Games in April 2018."

"Today’s team naming builds on the outstanding work done by the community in driving a performance programme to ensure these athletes are ready to compete on the prestigious Commonwealth Games stage."

Whilst Devy is based in Canada, all NZ based athletes are from Tri Star Gymnastics where they train under coach David Phillips. Phillips took bronze on floor in Kuala Lumpur in 1998 and was a Sydney 2000 Olympian.

All five gymnasts compete will compete in the men's artistic disciplines on the Gold Coast.

New Zealand has competed in gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games since 1978. In that time one gold and four bronze Commonwealth Games gymnastics medals have been won.