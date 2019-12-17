New Zealand Men's Squash Team Beaten By Scotland AT World Champs

Tuesday, 17 December, 2019 - 10:07

The loss means the Kiwi side can still reach the quarter-finals but will now have to play a round of 16 contest rather than go directly through to the quarters as initially expected if they had topped their Group.

Scotland were always going to be a difficult prospect with two very experienced players in their top two singles and the solid Rory Stewart at No.3.

The first match had Wellington’s Evan Williams beaten by Rory Stewart who has a similar world ranking. The match had the Kiwi start slowly losing the first game 5-11, but then working his way back winning the second game 12-10, but dropping the third 10-12 before dropping the fourth 1-11.

Next on court was a battle of the two 33-year-olds as Campbell Grayson faced Alan Clyne.

The match provided plenty of drama as the Kiwi lost the first two games but forced his way back into the match including winning the fourth set after saving a match point. Eventually it was Clyne who came away the winner in 84 minutes 8-11, 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 4-11, the win giving the Scots the tie.

The third match was played as every point is vital in case of countbacks and Paul Coll quickly won the third match beating Greg Lobban 11-5, 11-4, 11-6 in 29 mins, but an overall it was a 2-1 win for Scotland.

Although disappointed with the result, New Zealand coach and former player, Glen Wilson believed the team can come back strong from the loss.

"We were one down in the first in a close match at No.3 and Campbell lost in five it was a long match, but full credit to Alan Clyne he played a slightly better fifth set to take the match. The boys are playing well, but were slightly outplayed by Scotland today," said Wilson.

"It means we have to go into a last 16 round and an extra game to make the top eight. We’ve put ourselves in a slightly tricky situation, but we’ve not out of it and I’m sure the boys will fire up. It’s quite an open event, there’s nine, 10, 11 teams quite a few teams who can do well….we saw Germany beaten by Spain that’s another upset in Pool play. They know they’ve got an extra live. It’s a little bit of a wake-up call for the boys."

The next match for the New Zealanders is tomorrow morning against Scotland with Lwamba Chileshe she too make his debut for the team.