Central Stags ready to continue Basin Reserve streak

Tuesday, 17 December, 2019 - 12:17

The return of white-ball BLACKCAP Blair Tickner is the only change in a 13-strong Central Stags squad named for their first away clash of the Dream 11 Super Smash summer.

Returning from a lat strain, the right-arm paceman - who has 51 T20 wickets for the Stags with a career best of 5-19, has been added to the 12 named for last Friday’s opening round, a mammoth 120-run win for the Stags to continue their streak over last year’s beaten finalists, the Knights.

The Stags now meet the Wellington Firebirds at the Basin this Wednesday, a match that will be veteran Firebirds spinner Jeetan Patel’s last match for his lifelong team.

The title-holders made an emphatic start to their Dream 11 Super Smash defence on Friday (13 Dec) with their total of 221/5 the Stags’ third highest at McLean Park in all T20s.

With 17 sixes in the Stags' innings - three of which went onto or over the roof of the stands, the Stags produced an explosive start after captain Tom Bruce won the toss and batted on a balmy Hawke’s Bay evening.

It meant the strong Knights team needed RPO 11 from the outset of the chase, but the pressure told as the Stags rolled their rivals for just 101 in 13.5 overs to cement the Stags’ highest ever winning margin - and the third highest in New Zealand T20 Domestic history, by any team.

Both star spinner Ajaz Patel (3-21) and veteran allrounder Kieran Noema-Barnett (3-10) claimed career-bests in the rout while debutant Ryan Watson, of Taranaki, claimed Anton Devcich as his maiden Dream 11 Super Smash wicket.

Scorecard

Worldwide, that 120-run winning margin sits in the top 50 of all T20 international leagues, with 17 sixes in an innings coming in at just six big hits off the T20 world record.

The opening game continued a recent trend of landslide wins between the two strong rivals in the shortest format and the Stags now head to the Basin Reserve where they have beaten the Wellington Firebirds on their own turf for the past three seasons in a row.

2018/19 Central Stags defeated Wellington Firebirds by six wickets

2017/18 Central Stags defeated Wellington Firebirds by 29 runs

2016/17 Central Stags defeated Wellington Firebirds by 11 runs

Following Wednesday’s match, the Stags head to Hamilton looking to inflict more pain on the Knights before returning to Napier’s McLean Park on 23 December for the first of the holiday season doubleheaders with the Central Hinds.

The Hinds will be looking for a second consecutive win over the Canterbury Magicians, followed by the Stags versus the Canterbury Kings under lights. Tickets are available at Ticketek.

CENTRAL STAGS v WELLINGTON FIREBIRDS

Dream11 Super Smash (M)

Round Two

Wednesday 18 December 2019

Basin Reserve, Wellington

4.10PM livestream at www.nzc.nz

Tom BRUCE (captain)

Josh CLARKSON

Dane CLEAVER (w)

Jayden LENNOX

Christian LEOPARD

Willem LUDICK

Kieran NOEMA-BARNETT

Ajaz PATEL

Seth RANCE

Blair TICKNER

Ryan WATSON

Ben WHEELER

George WORKER

Unavailable - injury/recovery: Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne, Bevan Small, Will Young