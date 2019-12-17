Ken Rutherford appointed Hawkesbury CEO

Tuesday, 17 December, 2019 - 16:42

Waikato Racing Club chief executive, former New Zealand Test cricketer Ken Rutherford, is to take up the position in charge of Hawkesbury Race Club in north west Sydney.

Rutherford has vast experience in the racing and wagering industry following his retirement from first-class cricket at the turn of the century.

Rutherford completed a post-graduate certificate program in strategic management, marketing and finance, during a spell with the New Zealand TAB as its Head Bookmaker and part-time Trackside TV presenter.

After five years working as Head of Sports Betting for Singapore Pools in Singapore from 2006, Rutherford headed to South Africa where he was Media Executive for Phumelela until 2013, taking charge of their TV channel, Tellytrack, as well as Phumelela's publishing and digital platforms.

He returned to New Zealand to work for the Waikato club.

Hawkesbury chairman Ken Quigley said the club was looking forward to Rutherford joining in February.

"Ken Rutherford was chosen in a competitive selection process from a strong field of candidates, both internally and externally," he said.

"Mr Rutherford is extremely qualified for the position and the Hawkesbury Race Club’s board of directors look forward to working with him to progress the club forward."

Hawkesbury holds 25 meetings a year including the stand-alone Saturday Guineas meeting in late April.