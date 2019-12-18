Kiwis dominates Singapore to progress in World Squash Teams Champs

Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 - 08:38

A 3-0 victory over Singapore for the New Zealand team at the WSF Men’s World Team Championships in Washington DC.

The tie started with world No.5 Paul Coll defeating Singapore’s top player Samuel Kang ranked 155 in straight games 11-6, 11-5, 11-2 in 31 minutes. Although Kang gave Coll a workout at times.

Then Lwamba Chileshe, 20 made his New Zealand debut with a straightforward victory over Brandon Tan 1-7, 11-6, 11-0 in 23 minutes to secure the tie for the Kiwis.

"I was really excited coming into the match," said Chileshe afterwards. "I just really wanted to play my best performance, I was a bit nervous at the start but I just tried to concentrate on my game and I’m really happy with my performance. It feels great to wear the fern for the first time at senior level.

"Everyone has been looking after me really well and has been giving me advice on what to do and what not to do."

Experienced Campbell Grayson wrapped up the contest with a 11-3, 11-2, 11-6 win over Chua Man Tong.

The team now awaits other matches to find out who their next match will be against in the last 16 tomorrow, with Germany or Australia the likely opponents.