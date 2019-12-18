ter Braak recieves first ACES call up

Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 - 11:59

A new face joins the ACES squad as the side prepare for Thursday's Dream11 Super Smash rematch with the Otago Volts in Dunedin.

Takapuna's Ross ter Braak replaces paceman Kyle Jamieson, who has been called up for the remainder of the BLACKCAPS Test tour of Australia.

The 22-year old is no stranger to the ACES set up, having trained with the side for much of the summer and impressing on the Auckland A T20 tour to Sydney.

ter Braak, who represented New Zealand at the 2016 ICC U19 World Cup in Bangladesh, cannot wait to meet up with the ACES in Dunedin.

"It's a great feeling. Playing for the ACES has been a goal of mine since I started playing cricket, so it will be awesome to get a taste of it."

The ACES are otherwise unchanged and will hope for clearer skies after splitting the points with the Canterbury Kings in Christchurch.

MATCH DETAILS:

Otago Volts vs. Auckland ACES

Thursday 19 December

University Oval

4.10 pm

ACES SQUAD | Dream11 Super Smash vs. Otago Volts

Craig Cachopa (c)

Corey Anderson

Mark Chapman

Martin Guptill

Ronnie Hira

Ben Lister

Mitchell McClenaghan

Colin Munro

Glenn Phillips

Robert O’Donnell

Sean Solia

Will Somerville

Ross ter Braak

Upcoming Milestones:

Mitchell McClenaghan - 50 T20 wickets for Auckland (Currently on 47)

Ross ter Braak - debut for Auckland ACES (if selected)