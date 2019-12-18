ter Braak recieves first ACES call up

|
A new face joins the ACES squad as the side prepare for Thursday's Dream11 Super Smash rematch with the Otago Volts in Dunedin.
Takapuna's Ross ter Braak replaces paceman Kyle Jamieson, who has been called up for the remainder of the BLACKCAPS Test tour of Australia.
The 22-year old is no stranger to the ACES set up, having trained with the side for much of the summer and impressing on the Auckland A T20 tour to Sydney.
ter Braak, who represented New Zealand at the 2016 ICC U19 World Cup in Bangladesh, cannot wait to meet up with the ACES in Dunedin.
"It's a great feeling. Playing for the ACES has been a goal of mine since I started playing cricket, so it will be awesome to get a taste of it."
The ACES are otherwise unchanged and will hope for clearer skies after splitting the points with the Canterbury Kings in Christchurch.
MATCH DETAILS:
Otago Volts vs. Auckland ACES
Thursday 19 December
University Oval
4.10 pm
ACES SQUAD | Dream11 Super Smash vs. Otago Volts
Craig Cachopa (c)
Corey Anderson
Mark Chapman
Martin Guptill
Ronnie Hira
Ben Lister
Mitchell McClenaghan
Colin Munro
Glenn Phillips
Robert O’Donnell
Sean Solia
Will Somerville
Ross ter Braak
Upcoming Milestones:
Mitchell McClenaghan - 50 T20 wickets for Auckland (Currently on 47)
Ross ter Braak - debut for Auckland ACES (if selected)
