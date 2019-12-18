Royally bred filly gets maiden victory

Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 - 16:52

Blueblood filly Our Crown Jewels has Autumn Group One targets in her sights after scoring her maiden win at Mornington on Tuesday.

Raced in partnership by Peter Moody and Sir Patrick and Lady Justine Hogan, the daughter of Tavistock was having her third career start and her first as a three-year-old.

"It’s a great honour to get a winner for Sir Patrick Hogan with this filly," trainer Phillip Stokes said. "She's a filly that is going to get over a lot further, she's very dour. She might be a filly we aim at something like the Oaks in South Australia.

"She's been a little bit hit and miss in her work this time around, so we are happy just to get here today and get her maiden out of the way."

Purchased by Moody for $750,000 out of Cambridge Stud’s 2018 New Zealand Bloodstock Book 1 draft, Our Crown Jewels is a daughter of Group One performer Diamond Like and a half-sister to stakes winners Forever Loved and Zephyron. Jockey Luke Nolan said Our Crown Jewels showed every indication she would improve with racing and with distance.

"Three weeks ago she was pretty sharp and was going well, and then a week ago she was just starting to dour-up," he said.

"Not trialling her was probably the key to her today, to be sharp enough and be competitive at 1200m.

"We are a winner here today and she's got a deep pedigree and whatever she does from here will be a bonus."