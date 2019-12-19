New Zealand face Australia in men's World Squash Champs today

Thursday, 19 December, 2019 - 07:48

It’s a tough contest for New Zealand at the WSF Men’s Squash Teams Championships in Washington DC this afternoon as they face Australia in the round of 16.

The Australian team has plenty of depth and features Ryan Cuskelly ranked 23rd in the world, Cameron Pilley 44 and Rex Hedrick 85 as their likely players for the trans-Tasman match up.

New Zealand has Paul Coll as the fifth best player on the PSA world circuit followed by Campbell Grayson 25, Evan Williams 93 and newcomer Lwamba Chileshe 158.

The clash is scheduled for 12.30pm NZ time today and will be streamed live of Squash NZ facebook.

If the Kiwis win over Australia they would face second seeds, England in the quarter-finals.