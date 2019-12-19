Unbeaten leaders, Central Stags look for more

Thursday, 19 December, 2019 - 12:18

Top of the table after two games, the Central Stags have taken an unchanged 13 to Hamilton where they will look to serve up a repeat defeat of the Knights this Friday night at Seddon Park.

The Stags stunned the Knights with a Stags record 120-run victory last Friday in Napier, then won again against the reputable Wellington Firebirds in Wellington yesterday to hold onto the number one spot in this summer’s Dream 11 Super Smash.

Yesterday’s 24-run victory over the Firebirds was the fourth season in a row that the Wellington team had lost to the Stags at the Basin Reserve in the T20 format.

2019/20 Central Stags defeated Wellington Firebirds by 24 runs

2018/19 Central Stags defeated Wellington Firebirds by 6 wickets

2017/18 Central Stags defeated Wellington Firebirds by 29 runs

2016/17 Central Stags defeated Wellington Firebirds by 11 runs

Star spinner AJAZ PATEL continued to exert his class, producing a second consecutive career-best performance with the ball as he took 3-20 against the Firebirds to go one better than his 3-21 in Napier against the Knights in game one.

The unbeaten squad will have an optional training session at Seddon Park from 2PM this afternoon and is fired up for the return to the scene of their emphatic Grand Final victory over the Knights for the 2019 title

After again winning the toss and batting first yesterday, captain Tom Bruce led the way for his team with the first half century for the Stags side this season.

Up against a Firebirds side that was fizzing to deliver a fitting send-off for their retiring legend Jeetan Patel, the Stags made no apologies for spoiling the farewell party as they put up a strong total of 183 for six on the Don Neely Scoreboard first-up.

Playing with freedom, productive opener Dane Cleaver came close to a fifty of his own before being run out for a 31-ball 48 that had included four boundaries and two sixes.

Cleaver shared a key 54-run stand for the second wicket with Christian Leopard before a calm Bruce strode in to pelt 56 off just 34 balls, including five boundaries and three sixes.

While treating veteran Patel with due respect, the Stags took to the fellow Firebirds frontliners Hamish Bennett and Jimmy Neesham in particular and, while Neesham (37 off 20) later threatened to return serve with the bat with some explosive and entertaining hitting in a tough chase, Blair Tickner crucially secured his dismissal in the 15th over to ensure the game stayed under the Stags’ control.

Masterful Ajaz Patel came on with the Firebirds at 42/1 after five overs and claimed two wickets in his tight three-over spell through the middle, getting both Rachin Ravindra and Michael Bracewell caught cheaply.

Coming back for his final over, a wicket with his penultimate ball led to yet another career-best stat, but it was a doubly painful one for the hosts with Jeetan Patel making his final exit from the Basin Reserve stage: caught for just two runs off his namesake, and the Stags now closing in on a second successive victory.

Following Friday’s away clash against archrivals the Knights, the Stags will return to Hawke’s Bay and McLean Park for the first of a holiday season programme of T20 doubleheaders with the Central Hinds at both their Napier and New Plymouth home venues.

The Hinds will be looking to serve up a repeat victory over the strong Canterbury Magicians from 3.40PM on Monday 23 December, followed by the Stags v Canterbury Kings clash under lights from 7PM.

CENTRAL STAGS v KNIGHTS

Dream11 Super Smash (M) - Game Three

Friday 20 December 2019

Seddon Park, Hamilton

7.10pm LIVE on SKY Sport and Radio Sport

Tom BRUCE (captain)

Josh CLARKSON

Dane CLEAVER (w)

Jayden LENNOX

Christian LEOPARD

Willem LUDICK

Kieran NOEMA-BARNETT

Ajaz PATEL

Seth RANCE

Blair TICKNER

Ryan WATSON

Ben WHEELER

George WORKER

Unavailable - injury/recovery: Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne, Bevan Small, Will Young