Highden Park yearling parade

Thursday, 19 December, 2019 - 13:10

Sam and Libby Bleakley of Highden Park will hold a yearling parade at their Manawatu property ahead of the New Zealand Bloodstock Yearling Sales, which will begin on January 26.

The Manawatu farm will showcase their 11 strong Book 1 and 2 draft, which include progeny of sires Tavistock, American Pharoah, Shamexpress, Per Incanto, Free Eagle, Brazen Beau, Real Impact, Power, and Vadamos.

The yearlings will be available for inspection at any time between 9am and 3pm on January 17.

Light refreshments will be available throughout the day.

Date: Friday, January 17, 2020

Time 9am-3pm

Location: 89 Highden Road, RD6, Palmerston North

Kiwi-bred scores Hong Kong win

Highly Proactive, who raced as The Last Won in New Zealand, brought up his first win on Wednesday night since arriving in Hong Kong earlier this year.

The four-year-old son of Coats Choice shrugged off inexperience and a wide passage to take the Class 3 Venus Handicap (1200m) by three quarters of a length at only his third Hong Kong start.

"I was trying not to do too much early but I had four horses to my inside that I had to cross," jockey Karis Teetan said.

"I had to just work that extra little bit and I was surprised that this horse kept on finding into the straight.

"He’s a tough little horse. It was a very good win so hopefully he can improve on this."

The Francis Lui-trained gelding arrived with a record of two from two in New Zealand when trained by Sabin Kirkland, having been sourced by the handler’s retired former stable apprentice Kei Chiong.

"Kei bought the horse. Somebody recommended it and she’s friends with the owner," Lui said.

"The horse was drawn 12, he was caught wide, but he can run."