Mintz handed ABL suspension - Auckland Tuatara

Thursday, 19 December, 2019 - 13:29

Auckland Tuatara manager Stephen Mintz has been handed a one match ban and an AUD$200 fine after being ejected from a game against the Canberra Cavalry on December 5.

Mintz and infielder Josh Morgan were both thrown from the game for arguing balls and strikes and were subsequently charged with minor offences under the Australian Baseball League disciplinary protocol.

While the club accepted the charges against Morgan - which resulted in a AUD$50 - they do not accept the charge laid against Mintz, which is based off an umpires’ report of him using foul language on multiple occasions and therefore deemed more serious than Morgan’s charge.

Mintz maintains he never once used foul language and club has received support from a number of parties that were present on the night including the opposition manager backing up his version of events.

The Tuatara challenged the decision but last night were informed the tribunal found no compelling evidence to over-turn the original findings.

The Tuatara will appeal the Tribunal’s decision on the grounds there is no evidence to support the umpires’ account, which we believe to be incorrect. The club also believes the decision is unreasonable given the significant circumstantial evidence supporting Mintz’ story.

"We are disappointed the ABL Tribunal has chosen to ignore supporting evidence from all other parties that were in close proximity during the altercation - including that of the opposition team," Tuatara chief executive Regan Wood said.

"Anyone that knows Mintzy knows he never uses foul language and that it goes against what he stands for.

"The broadcast replay does not suggest Mintz swore at any stage and no-one other than the umpires believe Mintz used foul language during the argument.

"We accept umpires are given discretionary power to act on subjective decisions, but this goes beyond arguing balls and strikes or whether someone deserved to be tossed from a game.

"The testimony of an umpire on an objective matter like this should carry no more weight than other impartial parties that were present, including the opposition team," Wood added.

"While we respect the ABL Tribunal we will do whatever we can to clear Mintzy’s name."

Mintz will be allowed to continue managing the side until the outcome of the appeal is confirmed including tonight’s opening game of the home series against the division-leading Sydney Blue Sox at North Harbour Stadium.

