New Zealand men's squash team triumph over Australia

Thursday, 19 December, 2019 - 16:00

New Zealand has scored a 2-1 win over Australia to reach the quarter-finals of the WSF Squash Men’s Teams Championships in Washington DC this afternoon.

With the Aussie having plenty of depth to their team it was always going to a tough battle.

The contest started with Evan Williams facing Rex Hedrick a player who had beaten him 9 times out of 10 on the PSA tour. The first game went for 26 minutes with both players have game points. Eventually it was the Aussie who won 16-14.

In the second game Hedrick was more direct winning 11-6 before taking the third and match 11-2 for an overall total time of 49 minutes.

Paul Coll then put in a business like performance to despatch Aussie No.1 Ryan Cuskelly 11-2, 11-5, 11-2 in 25 minutes.

The win leaving the overall match at 1-1 and two veterans of the game to take the court in Campbell Grayson for New Zealand and Cameron Pilley for Australia.

In the first game Grayson found himself down 3-7 but won the next six points to go ahead 9-7 and eventually take the game 11-9. The second game was more straight forward with Grayson winning 11-6 and appearing to take control of the match.

But there was no stopping Pilley in the third as he won the game 11-7 with some strong all round play.

The fourth was another battle as both players were on equal footing until 8-8 when Grayson, 33 won the next two points to go ahead 10-8, but dropped the next before taking the game 11-9 and the match in 60 minutes.

"Very happy to get through that one. Any match against Australia is going to fire the boys up an extra 20 per cent. Great play by Campbell in particular. We knew it was going to be a hard match, but he showed plenty of determination against an experienced campaigner like Cameron (Pilley).. He didn’t start how he wanted. He had a game plan to get in front early, but that didn’t quite happen. It took him a little while to settle and obviously once he did that he was able to go two love ahead," said team captain Glen Wilson.

New Zealand will now face second seeds England in the quarter-finals at 12.30pm tomorrow.

"England will be quite fresh tomorrow. But Campbell, Paul and Evan got some good game time today, England are strong across the board, but it’s on the day that counts," said Wilson.

England are headed by Gold Coast Commonwealth Games gold medallist James Willstrop ranked 17 in the world followed by 19th ranked Adrian Waller, Daryl Selby at 21 and Declan James 29th.