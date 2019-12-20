Time for Christmas at the Basin! - Cricket Wellington

Friday, 20 December, 2019 - 10:34

Wellington sports fans will be treated to an early Christmas gift of cricket when Cricket Wellington offer free entry to the Dream11 Super Smash double-header between the Admark Print Wellington Blaze and Wellington Firebirds and the Otago Sparks and Volts at the Basin Reserve tomorrow.

Made possible by Go Media and Kapura, the day is a great opportunity for fans of sport across Wellington to watch the best men’s and women’s T20 players in the country before they head away for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The day will be made all-the-more special with both the women’s and men’s teams competing on the same day in the first double-header of the summer hosted at the Basin Reserve.

The Wellington Blaze, captained by Sophie Devine, will take on the Otago Volts in the day’s first game, before the Firebirds take on the high-flying Volts.

Over 3,500 fans attended ‘Fill The Basin’ - last year’s free entry match at the Basin Reserve, and Cricket Wellington are hoping for an even bigger turnout tomorrow with a fine Wellington day expected.

The day promises to be a great day out for all with top quality cricket on offer, as well as a range of food and beverages available and activities on the embankment for the family.

The Blaze come in to the match off the back of three wins out of three at the women’s central round in Lincoln last weekend.

Head coach Ivan Tissera makes one enforced change from the side that comfortably accounted for the Sparks and the Hinds before getting home in a thriller against the Magicians at Hagley - Beth Molony is unavailable as she captains the Wellington U19 women’s team at the National Tournament in Lincoln - Allex Evans comes in.

Batter Caitlin King and allrounder Maneka Singh have also been added to a 14-strong squad for tomorrow’s match.

The Firebirds come in to their match with the Volts off the back of a loss to the Central Stags at the Basin on Wednesday.

Pocknall makes one change to his squad - legspinner Peter Younghusband comes in to replace Jeetan Patel who played his final game for the Firebirds on Wednesday.

The Blaze get Christmas at the Basin started against the Sparks at 12.40pm before the Firebirds take on the Volts at 4.10pm - entry is free!

Admark Print Wellington Blaze squad | Dream11 Super Smash | v Otago Sparks

Sophie Devine (c)

Rebecca Burns

Deanna Doughty

Allex Evans

Maddy Green

Liz Green-Perry

Leigh Kasperek

Amelia Kerr

Jess Kerr

Caitlin King

Jess McFadyen

Thamsyn Newton

Rachel Priest

Maneka Singh

Wellington Firebirds squad | Dream11 Super Smash | v Otago Volts

Michael Bracewell (c)

Hamish Bennett

Fraser Colson

Devon Conway

Jamie Gibson

Jimmy Neesham

Ollie Newton

Malcolm Nofal

Michael Pollard

Rachin Ravindra

Logan Van Beek

Peter Younghusband

CHRISTMAS AT THE BASIN

Dream11 Super Smash Double-header

Wellington Blaze v Otago Sparks | 12.40pm

Wellington Firebirds v Otago Volts | 4.10pm

Saturday 21 December, 2019

Basin Reserve, Wellington

LIVE on Sky Sport 2

