NZ narrowly beaten by England in world teams quarter-finals

New Zealand has been beaten by second seeds England 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the WSF Squash Men’s Teams Championships in Washington DC.

With England having better depth overall it was always going to be a tough contest as New Zealand No.2 Campbell Grayson took the court against former world No.1 and current Commonwealth Games gold medallist, James Willstrop.

Aside from a hard-fought first game there was always going to difficult for Grayson who had played a long match the previous day in his win over Australia. Eventually the Englishman came through as the winner 12-10, 11-6, 11-5 in 48 minutes.

Once again it was a business-like Coll who steadied the ship with a straight game 11-4, 11-9, 11-5 victory in 37 minutes.

That left the decider in the hands of Wellington’s Evan Williams, currently ranked at 93 against current No.21 and former top-10 ranked veteran Daryl Selby.

However Williams started the match in superb fashion taking the first game 11-8 with some attacking play and in the form of his life. He came close to winning the second as the players went point-for-point until Selby napped the game 14-12.

The third game also became close after the Englishman had moved to a 2-7 lead. A few quick points and Williams was back in the match only to break a string at 9-10 down and for Selby to wrap up that game and also the fourth game 11-8 for the overall win on a stroke point in 56 minutes.

"It was an exciting tie. Obviously not the result we wanted. Full credit to Evan in the deciding match. He came out firing and put some great shots in, snuck that first and carried momentum into the second and it was pretty close to being the winning and the losing of the match and the pressure was on Daryl and anything was possible," said team captain, Glen Wilson.

New Zealand now takes part in 5-8 playoff matches with Spain its next opponent,

"We’re strongly favoured to win at No.1 Their No.2 is a very strong player and just had a good win against France and Campbell will have to play at the top of his game to see him off. Their No.3 is probably 50 spots above Evan, but if he plays well again he can take it. Nothing is easy in the top eight."

The match against Spain is scheduled for midday New Zealand time.