Hungry HEARTS head for Hamilton

Head coach Nick White has named an unchanged Auckland HEARTS squad to take on the Northern Spirit at Seddon Park on Sunday.
The HEARTS make the short trip south to Hamilton on the back of last week's perfect weekend.
White was impressed with the HEARTS ability to adapt during the Dream11 Super Smash's central round in Lincoln.
"The three matches threw up three very different challenges and excellent temperament was shown across all disciplines."
A different challenge lies ahead with the Northern Districts side having shown a renewed spirit this season.
Katie Perkins, who has so far scored 162 runs in this year's Dream11 Super Smash, was also pleased with resolve the HEARTS mustered last weekend.
"The way we won and how we managed to find a way to win our first match against Otago has given us a great boost in confidence."
The HEARTS number three knows how important it is to keep improving both as a player and as a unit.
"As a team, we need to draw on all the lessons from last weekend and keep wanting to be better."
"Personally, I’ll just keep focusing on what my role for the team is and doing the best I can to put our team in winning positions."
MATCH DETAILS:
Northern Spirit vs. Auckland HEARTS
Sunday 22 December
Seddon Park
3.40 pm
HEARTS Squad | Dream11 Super Smash vs. Northern Spirit
Anna Peterson (c)
Bella Armstrong
Lauren Down
Holly Huddleston
Fran Jonas
Arlene Kelly
Tariel Lamb
Regina Lilii
Roz McNeill
Katie Perkins
Jesse Prasad
Saachi Shahri
Natasha van Tilburg
Upcoming Milestones:
Regina Lilii - 50th Super Smash match (41st for Auckland, 9 for ND)
