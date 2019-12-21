ACES ready for Knights under lights

|
Head Coach Heinrich Malan names an unchanged squad of 13 for the Auckland ACES clash with the Northern Knights at Seddon Park on Sunday.
The ACES head to Hamilton, having split points with both the Canterbury Kings in Christchurch and the Otago Volts in Dunedin after rain ruined both matches.
Left-arm spinner Ronnie Hira was disappointed the rain played such a significant part, but said the ACES are well-prepared ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Knights.
"Although we've had the rain chase us around on our road trip, the guys are in good spirits and we'll be ready to go under lights in Hamilton."
Rain also forced the Knights into sharing points with the Central Stags on Friday night, so both sides will be desperate to see some action.
The 32-year old knows the Knights will be up for a fight as matches begin to take on greater significance.
"The Knights have talented players from 1 through 11. They're at home and they'll know the conditions well, so we will need to be at our best to come away with the points.
"The games at Seddon Park have been competitive this season and we don't expect this one to be any different on Sunday night."
MATCH DETAILS:
Northern Knights vs. Auckland ACES
Sunday 22 December
Seddon Park
7.10 pm
ACES SQUAD | Dream11 Super Smash vs. Northern Knights
Craig Cachopa (c)
Corey Anderson
Mark Chapman
Martin Guptill
Ronnie Hira
Ben Lister
Mitchell McClenaghan
Colin Munro
Glenn Phillips
Robert O’Donnell
Sean Solia
Will Somerville
Ross ter Braak
Upcoming Milestones:
Mitchell McClenaghan - 50 T20 wickets for Auckland (Currently on 48)
Ross ter Braak - debut for Auckland ACES (if selected)
