New Zealand squash team beat Spain to set up final playoff with Germany

New Zealand will play off for fifth and sixth place at the WSF Squash Men’s World Teams Championships in Washington DC.

In the first of the playoff matches the Kiwi team accounted for Spain 2-0 with victories to Paul Coll and Campbell Grayson, both in four games.

Coll dropped his first game of the tournament as he defeated 34th ranked Borja Golan 9-11, 11-9, 11-3, 11-6 in 60 minutes while Grayson then accounted for 33rd ranked Lker Pajares 11-5, 11-6, 5-11, 11-9 in 55 minutes.

Team captain, Glen Wilson was pleased with the effort of his players and to wrap up the contest with a match to spare.

"Paul was strongly favoured to win his match, but Borja, the No.1 from Spain came out and played unbelievable squash. He played the court well and took his opportunity and played differently. But once Paul settled and took the second game he ran away with the match.

"With Campbell we knew he was going to have to have a fight on his hands to beat that guy. Campbell played phenomenal. He didn’t give the guy much to play with even though he went down in the third. But after a couple of adjustments he came back and put in a fantastic performance," said Wilson.

They now face Germany for the fifth and sixth placing in the final match of the tournament.

"The top match against Germany is a 50-50, both know each other well. They all are really tight. You can’t pick a winner. The guys will be up for it, but they are really even," said Wilson.

The feature match will be world No.5 Coll against No. 6 Simon Rosner. The German beat top ranked Egyptian, Ali Farag this week and has tough battles with Coll whenever they play on the PSA Tour. The remainder of the German team is Raphael Kandra ranked 28th in the world and Valetin Rapp at 144.

New Zealand’s Grayson is at a career-high 25 and Evan Williams at 93.

In the last world teams champs in 2017 in France, the Kiwi team finished 6th after losing the playoff to the hosts 2-1 in the final contest.