Firebirds rally to win last-ball thriller

Saturday, 21 December, 2019 - 22:49

The Wellington Firebirds needed a memorable rally with the ball in the closing overs to record a stunning one-run win over the Otago Volts.

Previously unbeaten, the Otago Volts looked poised for victory chasing 183, needing just 20 to win off the final three overs with nine wickets in hand.

Senior Firebirds paceman Hamish Bennett bowled a tight 18th over that went for just six runs and included the key wicket of Neil Broom (66 off 50). The breakthrough ended a 150-run stand between Broom and Nick Kelly, a record men's domestic Twenty20 partnership at the Basin Reserve.

The standout bowler on a day that largely belonged to the batsmen, Ollie Newton, got through the 19th over conceding eight and finishing with 1-18 off his four. With the Volts still needing six to win, the Firebirds at least had a sniff.

Jimmy Neesham took the ball for the final over and showed his worth in the big moments. He had Kelly (85 off 53) caught in the deep just metres short of victory, then had Josh Finnie caught at deep mid-wicket to set up a last-ball thriller.

Needing three to win, Dean Foxcroft missed a full ball outside the off-stump to spark jubilant celebrations by the hosts and a lively Basin Reserve crowd.

It was the first defeat for the Volts in four matches, while the Firebirds now have two wins from their three matches to sit third on the ladder.

Batting first on a track bathed in sunshine, the Firebirds posted an imposing total of 182-1.

Opener Michael Pollard blasted five sixes in his knock (70 off 50). Devon Conway (63- off 48) and Neesham (47- off 32) were also in the runs.

Until the late drama, the Volts were flying along thanks to the brilliant stand between Kelly and Broom which was highlighted by some towering sixes and innovative stroke play throughout.

Kerr sisters combine in big Blaze win

The Wellington Blaze have produced a strong all-round performance to ease past the Otago Sparks by nine wickets at the Basin Reserve.

Bowling first, the Blaze took wickets at regular intervals to bowl out the Sparks for just 96 in the 20th over. Jess Kerr (3-16 off four), Amelia Kerr (3-18 off four) and Sophie Devine (3-16 off 2.5) were all outstanding. Maneka Singh also produced a tidy spell of left-arm medium pace on Twenty20 debut, finishing with 1-14 off her four.

Katey Martin top-scored for the Sparks with 32 off 38 while Bella James (21 off 27) was the only other batter to reach double figures.

In reply, the opening partnership of Rachel Priest (50- off 46) and Rebecca Burns (27 off 23) took the Blaze close to victory with a 66-run stand.

Maddy Green came in at first drop to help Priest guide the Blaze home with 32 balls to spare.

With the win, the table-topping Blaze are 4-0 this season and looking ominous in their quest for a Twenty20 three-peat.

