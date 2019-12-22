Hinds, Stags plotting a Merry Christmas

Sunday, 22 December, 2019 - 10:35

The Central Stags and Central Hinds squads have been announced for tomorrow’s Dream11 Super Smash doubleheader at Napier’s McLean Park, each team looking for a merry T20 contest against Canterbury’s visiting Magicians and Kings.

Hallyburton Johnstone Shield champions the Hinds open the bill from 3.30PM against last year’s beaten Super Smash finalists the Canterbury Magicians - a team the Hinds have defeated once already this season, having upset the red and blacks with a 19-run opening round victory in Lincoln on 13 December.

In the 40th anniversary summer of the Hinds, tomorrow’s clash will break new ground for both the female teams as the first Dream11 Super Smash women’s game to be played at Napier’s premier international cricket venue.

Of the 12-strong Hinds squad named for tomorrow’s game, only Manawatu-based Hinds co-captain Hannah Rowe has previously played at McLean Park at the senior representative level - for the WHITE FERNS against India in last summer’s ODI, a match India women won by nine wickets.

Rowe and co-captain Jess Watkin will be looking for a win to celebrate the special occasion for the team with Napier-based WHITE FERN Rosemary Mair excited at the prospect of playing on her home ground for the first time.

"It’s something I’ve really been looking forward to in my career," said Mair.

"We will all be relishing playing on such a quality ground, but it’s doubly special for me with Napier being where I live, where I grew up with my family, where I train and where I learned my cricket growing up with my brothers."

A side strain saw strong young strike bowler Mair sit out the Hinds’ last three Super Smash games - a significant loss to the Hinds’ attack following her Super Smash career best 2-6 off four overs (including a maiden) in the opening-round win against the Magicians in Lincoln 10 days ago.

Things are looking up, however, with Mair named in the twelve for tomorrow’s rematch in which the Hinds will look to upset the Magicians once again.

While the Hinds still have some ground to cover to climb up from fifth on the women’s ladder after their first four rounds, defending men’s champions the Central Stags remain top of the table despite a frustrating washout in Hamilton on Friday night.

The Stags have made just one adjustment to the 13 named for that game with spinner Jayden Lennox dropping out of a squad that’s been reduced to 12 for tomorrow night’s home T20 against the Canterbury Kings.

On equal points with the Otago Volts, the Stags are now the only unbeaten side in the competition - and still occupy top slot courtesy of their strong net run rate advantage gained from a record-smashing win against the Knights, also under lights at McLean Park, a week ago.

The Stags went on to brush aside the Firebirds at the Basin midweek before rain at the innings break ruined their shot at making it three from three, and two from two against rivals the Knights, at Seddon Park on Friday.

Having started their campaign with two explosive wins on good decks, Seddon Park was notably slower, the ball not coming on and the Stags did well to set the Knights a chase of 150 in the conditions.

Captain Tom Bruce felt his side had been in with a good chance of going three from three - had they just been able to get back on the park.

"Even if it had ended up a rain reduced chase, we would have been a good chance of defending that," said Bruce.

"We thought 150 was a reasonable score, it would not have been an easy chase on a very slow wicket under lights, with the dew factor as well.

"We’d been looking at 160 as par in our innings but, once we got out there, it was clear it was going to be difficult to get momentum flowing, and the Knights had bowled well in the conditions.

"So to set 150, that was a good effort, however you can’t control the weather and the umpires made the call that it was too wet from a player safety point of view to continue, and we respect that decision."

Bruce has been in excellent touch and heads into tomorrow evening’s fourth game (for the Stags) as his side’s top runscorer - among the top trio nationally with 129 runs from three innings at a strike rate of 157.31, including a half century against the Wellington Firebirds, his eighth at T20 level for the Stags.

The Stags are training in the nets at Nelson Park, Napier this morning until noon with the Hinds to train at the same venue from 4PM to 6PM this afternoon.

Gates will open at McLean Park at 2.30PM ahead of the Hinds game, with tickets - available from Ticketek or at the gate - gaining entry to both matches. Wear green to be in to win spot prizes as both the Stags and Hinds look for Christmas to come early tomorrow.

Following the Napier doubleheader against Canterbury, the Stags and Hinds will head to their other home ground of Pukekura Park, New Plymouth for four big holiday season Super Smash games in a busy two days, starting with a doubleheader against defending women’s champions Wellington Blaze and the Wellington Firebirds from 12.40PM on Friday 27 December, then a doubleheader against the Auckland Hearts and Auckland Aces from 12.40PM on Saturday 28 December.

CENTRAL HINDS v CANTERBURY MAGICIANS

Dream11 Super Smash - Women’s Game Five

Monday 23 December 2019

McLean Park, Napier

3.30pm live on SKY Sport and Radio Sport

Jess WATKIN (co-captain) - Whanganui

Hannah ROWE (co-captain) - Manawatu

Georgia ATKINSON - Wairarapa

Kate BAXTER - Taranaki

Emily CUNNINGHAM - Taranaki

Natalie DODD - wicketkeeper - Taranaki

Claudia GREEN - Nelson

Mikaela GREIG - Manawatu

Melissa HANSEN - Wairarapa

Rosemary MAIR - Hawke’s Bay

Kerry TOMLINSON - Whanganui

Anlo VAN DEVENTER - Wairarapa

CENTRAL STAGS v CANTERBURY KINGS

Dream11 Super Smash - Men’s Game Four

Monday 23 December 2019

McLean Park, Napier

7.10pm live on SKY Sport and Radio Sport

Tom BRUCE (captain) - Taranaki

Josh CLARKSON - Nelson

Dane CLEAVER (w) - Manawatu

Christian LEOPARD - Hawke’s Bay

Willem LUDICK - Nelson

Kieran NOEMA-BARNETT - Hawke’s Bay

Ajaz PATEL - Hawke’s Bay

Seth RANCE - Wairarapa

Blair TICKNER - Hawke’s Bay

Ryan WATSON - Taranaki

Ben WHEELER - Marlborough

George WORKER - Manawatu

Unavailable - injury/recovery: Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne, Bevan Small, Will Young

