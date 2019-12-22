Brown replaces Lister for Knights under lights

Sunday, 22 December, 2019 - 12:06

The ACES have been forced into a late change for tonight's Dream11 Super Smash clash with the Northern Knights in Hamilton.

Medium-pace bowler Jamie Brown has been called into the squad to replace Ben Lister, who is unavailable due to illness.

The squad is otherwise unchanged.

MATCH DETAILS:

Northern Knights vs. Auckland ACES

Sunday 22 December

Seddon Park

7.10 pm

ACES SQUAD | Dream11 Super Smash vs. Northern Knights

Craig Cachopa (c)

Corey Anderson

Jamie Brown

Mark Chapman

Martin Guptill

Ronnie Hira

Mitchell McClenaghan

Colin Munro

Glenn Phillips

Robert O’Donnell

Sean Solia

Will Somerville

Ross ter Braak