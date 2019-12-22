Brown replaces Lister for Knights under lights

|
The ACES have been forced into a late change for tonight's Dream11 Super Smash clash with the Northern Knights in Hamilton.
Medium-pace bowler Jamie Brown has been called into the squad to replace Ben Lister, who is unavailable due to illness.
The squad is otherwise unchanged.
MATCH DETAILS:
Northern Knights vs. Auckland ACES
Sunday 22 December
Seddon Park
7.10 pm
ACES SQUAD | Dream11 Super Smash vs. Northern Knights
Craig Cachopa (c)
Corey Anderson
Jamie Brown
Mark Chapman
Martin Guptill
Ronnie Hira
Mitchell McClenaghan
Colin Munro
Glenn Phillips
Robert O’Donnell
Sean Solia
Will Somerville
Ross ter Braak
