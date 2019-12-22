Kilowatt shines brightly at Gore

Sunday, 22 December, 2019 - 16:42

Race favourite Kilowatt left it late but produced an undeniable run to take out the feature event on the programme at Gore on Sunday, the Dynes Transport Tapanui Cup (2000m).

On a special day for the Tapanui Racing Club that was celebrating its 150th year of operation, the Kelvin and Aimee Tyler-trained six-year-old had looked a forlorn hope at the 500m as he was pocketed behind a wall of horses, with rider Kozzi Asano desperately looking for room to move.

Topweight Gallant Boy had a decent break on his rivals halfway down the short Gore straight but Asano got the best out of the Shocking gelding when he cleared traffic to take out the contest in a blanket finish from fellow Riverton galloper Riviera Rock, with Gallant Boy clinging gamely to third.

Co-trainer Kelvin Tyler was confident his charge had got the deciding stride in but hadn’t expected to be in that position when he saw Asano desperately looking for galloping room.

"I thought he got the bob right as the angle here is pretty tricky and generally favours the outside horse," he said.

"Mind you when he had all those horses in front of him, I was pretty worried as it can be tough to make up ground on these tight turning tracks.

"It was a great ride by Kozzi as he went back from the wide draw and then got a beautiful run on the fence most of the way.

"I guess that just shows why he is leading the premiership at the moment."

Tyler also believes that the slow maturing Kilowatt still has plenty to offer in the South Island staying ranks with an upcoming southern feature a likely target.

"I told his owners that this was going to be his year as he has finally reached maturity," he said.

"He is a very versatile customer who can operate on most tracks so there are plenty of options for him over the next few months.

"One race we are keen to look at is the Dunedin Cup (Listed, 2400m) in February as I think the distance will suit him perfectly.

"He can have a week out in the paddock now and then we will get him back in to prepare for that one."

Kilowatt is the third foal of Flying Spur mare Princess Latifah and is the older half-brother of two-year-old galloper Gentleman Jack who finished close up in second behind Opalescence at Awapuni on Saturday.

Bred by Rich Hill Stud principal John Thompson and his wife Colleen, Kilowatt has now won seven of his 31 career starts for his owners, the well-known Carriers Arms Racing Syndicate.

- NZ Racing Desk