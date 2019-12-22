NZF: Late drama in tight week eight

Sunday, 22 December, 2019 - 19:21

Late goals for Team Wellington, Hamilton Wanderers and Eastern Suburbs mean the ISPS Handa Premiership is wide open as we head into Christmas.

Auckland City remain top despite playing out a nil-all draw against Southern United, Team Wellington stay three points behind with their last-gasp equaliser while, in the chasing pack, Waitakere United and Hawke’s Bay United will rue conceding last-minute goals to see valuable points slip away.

At a baking Porritt Stadium, the two teams expended plenty of energy but couldn’t find the net until late on. First, Hamilton Wanderers scored through Derek Tieku with 15 minutes to play, despite the best efforts of Hawke’s Bay goalkeeper Ruben Parker and defender Bill Robertson on the line. Ahinga Selemani scored a spectacular overhead kick to even things up with three minutes to play but Wanderers skipper Jacob Butler found the net on the stroke of full-time to take three vital points and lift his side into lower mid-table.

Eastern Suburbs came back from 2-0 down at half-time to draw at home to the Wellington Phoenix Reserves in an entertaining match at a windswept Madills Farm, which was also notable for the appearance of former English Premier League star Gary Hooper for the ‘WeeNix’.

The visitors went ahead through Ben Waine’s fine run and tight-angle finish before Hooper doubled the lead just before half-time. Suburbs came out of the sheds firing and before long Alec Solomons was brought down in the box, allowing Martin Bueno to score from the spot, then Reid Drake converted a free kick from outside the box in style to equalise. There were plenty of chances for both teams but that’s the way it stayed with the shared points a fair reflection of the match.

On Saturday afternoon at Seddon Fields, Waitakere’s Dane Schnell broke the deadlock when he found space on the edge of Team Wellington’s area and curled the ball into the right-side corner. This was the signal for Team Wellington to go all out on attack and, after having one goal ruled out for offside, they were rewarded with a goal in the very last second of time added on when substitute Hamish Watson headed home. It was a fitting reward for committing numbers forward after going behind while Waitakere will be kicking themselves for conceding so late in the game.

Southern United and Auckland City fought out a scoreless stalemate with the defences of both teams dominating. Southern goalkeeper Liam Little made a double save in the 83rd minute to keep the home side in it, and, while City will feel they had the better chances to score, a point each was a fair result for great commitment from both sides.

In a rare Friday night game, Canterbury United scored twice in two minutes midway through the second half to take a comfortable win. After a cagey first half where both teams were prepared to keep the ball and wait for openings, the deadlock was broken through a fine Haris Zeb run and George King volley. Two minutes later, former All Whites midfielder Aaron Clapham pounced on a loose defensive pass, rounded Pierce Clark in goal and tapped in.

That was the way it stayed to give the Dragons their second home win and Tasman still searching for their first points on the road.

The ISPS Handa Premiership now takes a short break for the festive period before returning on 11 January.

ISPS Handa Premiership Match Week Eight

ISPS Handa Premiership Match Week Eight

Canterbury United 2 (George King 72’, Aaron Clapham 74’)

Tasman United 0

HT: 0-0

Waitakere United 1 (Dane Schnell 60’)

Team Wellington 1 (Hamish Watson 90 + 4’)

HT: 0-0

Southern United 0

Auckland City 0

HT: 0-0

Hamilton Wanderers 2 (Derek Tieku 75’, Jacob Butler 90’)

Hawke’s Bay United 1 (Ahinga Selemani 87’)

HT: 0-0

Eastern Suburbs 2 (Martin Bueno pen 55’, Reid Drake 74’)

Wellington Phoenix Reserves 2 (Ben Waine 9’, Gary Hooper 40’)

HT: 0-2