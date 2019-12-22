New Zealand Rugby mourns Sam Strahan

Sunday, 22 December, 2019 - 21:25

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has today paid tribute to Sam Strahan, All Black #657 who passed away this weekend.

The lofty 1.94m lock became Manawatu's 14th All Black when he was first selected for the All Blacks in the 'Jubilee Test' against Australia at Wellington's Athletic Park in 1967. Strahan was selected specifically to pair with the great, late Sir Colin Meads, following the early retirement of Meads’ brother, Stan. Strahan and Meads became a formidable locking duo during a special era for the All Blacks. Strahan played 45 All Black games, including 17 Test Matches.

NZR Chief Executive Steve Tew said: "The rugby community is mourning the loss of another All Black. We are very sad to hear of Sam's passing and we extend our condolences to the Strahan family and to his mates.

"Like many All Blacks of his time, Sam was proud to represent his province and he was a treasured son of Manawatu."

After retiring from playing rugby, Strahan coached his club team Oroua, and remained active within the club's administration.

He was made a life member of the Oroua Rugby Football Club in 2002, and from 2003 Strahan was the President of the Manawatu Rugby Union.