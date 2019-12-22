Cricket: Seifert leads Knights past ACES

Sunday, 22 December, 2019 - 23:59

The Knights put together a strong all-round performance to record their first Dream11 Super Smash win of the season, by 28-runs over the Auckland Aces at Seddon Park.

Opting to bat first, Knights openers Tim Seifert and Anton Devcich took the ascendancy immediately, racing out to 60-0 from the powerplay. Devcich played the support role while Seifert hit the ball to and over the rope at will.

Debutant Ross ter Braak (2-23) was the best of the ACES bowlers. He dismissed Devcich for 25 in the 9th over and then snared the big wicket of Seifert (75 off 49) with the last ball of his spell to make the score 125-2 after 14 overs.

Daryl Mitchell (28- off 16) and Scott Kuggeleijn (20 off 11) combined for a 51-run stand in just 25 deliveries to ensure a fast finish and the momentum at the break was with the Knights, who posted 195-5.

In reply, Martin Guptill and Colin Munro threatened to get going until Kuggeleijn found Guptill’s outside edge with the score at 33.

By the end of their powerplay, the ACES had lost two more power-hitters with Munro and Glen Phillips back in the hut. Mark Chapman followed shortly afterwards and the ACES were stalled at 54-4 after seven overs.

Corey Anderson and Craig Cachopa came together and began to up the scoring rate. Anderson hit a pair of sixes before being caught behind in search of a third.

Needing 104 from eight overs, Cachopa (41) wasn’t going to give up without a fight, finding gaps and boundaries. Together with Sean Solia, the pair took 18 off Ish Sodhi’s final over to give the ACES a sniff in the final five overs.

Kuggeleijn returned and continued his excellent night with the wicket of Cachopa. Solia (45) kept swinging and connected with some clean blows as the required run-rate continued to rise.

Tidy overs late in the piece by Brett Randell and Anurag Verma ensured the ACES fell well short of the target on 167-8.

While the win gives the Knights a great boost heading into Christmas, the ACES remain winless with two losses and two no results thus far in the competition.

The ACES will be back in action again on December 28 against the Central Stags at Pukekura Park, while the Knights have the Otago Volts next up, In Alexandra on December 29.

Captain’s knock sets up HEARTS win

An excellent all-round performance by captain Anna Peterson guided the Auckland HEARTS to a 31-run win over the Northern Spirit at Seddon Park.

Sent in to bat, Peterson and opening partner Lauren Down gave the HEARTS the ideal start, peppering the boundary and putting together a stand of 81 in just nine overs.

The Spirit fought back in the middle stages with their spin bowlers operating in tandem. Left-arm orthodox bowler Lauren Heaps took 3-32 off her four and Eimear Richardson bowled a tidy spell of off-spin, conceding just 18.

With Peterson (61 off 47) and Down (33 off 24) back in the shed, the in-form Katie Perkins grabbed the momentum back for the HEARTS in the closing overs. Her cameo of 35- off 25 boosted the total to 167-5.

In reply, the Spirit got off to a solid start with the prolific Katie Gurrey again looking fluent. However, a spectacular catch at mid-on by Holly Huddleston removed Gurrey for 12 in the 3rd over.

Spirit skipper Felicity Leydon-Davis (33 off 34) top-scored for the hosts and Kate Anderson chipped in with 29 off 24.

However, the HEARTS bowling unit proved hard to get away and the Spirit were behind the required run-rate throughout the chase.

Peterson backed up her decisive effort with the bat by taking three key wickets. Fifteen-year-old left-arm orthodox spinner Fran Jonas was also impressive, finishing her spell with 2-24.

The win moves the HEARTS to 4-0 and they join the Wellington Blaze atop the competition ladder. The two teams meet at Eden Park Outer Oval on December 30 for what is set to be a must-watch encounter. The Spirit have two wins from their four matches to sit mid-table.

COMING UP:

Monday, December 23

Central Hinds v Canterbury Magicians, McLean Park

3:30pm

DOUBLEHEADER

Central Stags v Canterbury Kings, McLean Park

7pm, LIVE on Radio Sport

Friday, December 27

Central Hinds v Wellington Blaze, Pukekura Park

12:40pm, LIVE on SKY Sport

DOUBLEHEADER

Central Stags v Wellington Firebirds, Pukekura Park

4:10pm, LIVE on SKY Sport

Saturday, December 28

Central Hinds v Auckland HEARTS, Pukekura Park

12:40pm, LIVE on SKY Sport

DOUBLEHEADER

Central Stags v Auckland ACES, Pukekura Park

4:10pm, LIVE on SKY Sport