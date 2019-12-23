Peloton to prove staying worth

Monday, 23 December, 2019 - 14:59

Talented three-year-old Peloton, an impressive all-the-way winner at Te Rapa on Saturday, will get another opportunity to showcase his staying credentials, with trainer Andrew Campbell likely to back-up the son of Charm Spirit at Matamata this weekend.

The gelding comfortably staved off his rivals under a well-judged Vinnie Colgan ride and will step up from 1500m when he contests the Fletcher Sheds (2000m) at Matamata.

"He came through the win in terrific order and is bouncing around like a two-year-old," Campbell said.

"We always thought he was a Derby horse, but he was pretty disappointing at Ellerslie the other day (when seventh in the Listed 3YO Salver over 2100m), so we thought we would back him up over 1500m.

"He won well enough to carry on with and we thought we will try him one more time over ground. He might not stay, but I am pretty confident he will."

Peloton has won two of his seven starts to date and has one minor placing from his seven career starts.

Three in a row for Duke Wai

Duke Wai hit overdrive late in the play to land his third win on the bounce in the Class 3 Long Valley Handicap (1000m) at Sha Tin on Saturday, sealing a double for trainer Paul O’Sullivan.

O’Sullivan, who had taken out the opening event with Liverbird Star was delighted with the victory.

"The 1000m is getting him out of his comfort zone so we’ll look to go a little bit further. He’s much improved from last season, like a lot of horses do, and he’s done a great job," he said.

As well as a step up in distance, the handler is now more than likely looking at a step up to Class 2 for his four-year-old, rated 75 for Saturday’s task under Karis Teetan.

"I think at about his third start, when he just went whoosh the last bit, I thought he was probably better than Class 4, he really did accelerate," O’Sullivan said.

"He’s come back bigger and stronger this season, he hasn’t had many races so he should handle himself in Class 2.

"Horses that can handle themselves in Class 2 in Hong Kong, you take your hat off to them, especially if they’ve come from a rating of 52."

Iffraaj gelding King’s Man’s tough success in the Class 4 Kwu Tung Handicap (1800m) ensured Ricky Yiu will enjoy Christmas as Hong Kong’s leading trainer.