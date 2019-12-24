Dream11 Super Smash New Year Takeover!

|
30 DEC, 1 JAN - ACES and HEARTS Double Headers at Eden Park Outer Oval.
AUCKLAND CRICKET
DOUBLE HEADERS
EDEN PARK OUTER OVAL
Get ready for a Team Auckland takeover.
Dream11 Super Smash Double Headers on 30th Dec and 1st Jan.
Big hits, electric fielding, toe-crushing yorkers.
Come see Anna Peterson and Lauren Down light up the Outer Oval before Martin Guptill and Colin Munro take flight against the Firebirds.
30 DEC:
HEARTS vs. Blaze - 12.30 pm
ACES vs. Firebirds - 4.00 pm
1 JAN:
HEARTS vs. Magicians - 12.30 pm
ACES vs. Kings - 4.00 pm
