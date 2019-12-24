Dream11 Super Smash New Year Takeover!

Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 - 12:13

30 DEC, 1 JAN - ACES and HEARTS Double Headers at Eden Park Outer Oval.

AUCKLAND CRICKET

DOUBLE HEADERS

EDEN PARK OUTER OVAL

Get ready for a Team Auckland takeover.

Dream11 Super Smash Double Headers on 30th Dec and 1st Jan.

Big hits, electric fielding, toe-crushing yorkers.

Come see Anna Peterson and Lauren Down light up the Outer Oval before Martin Guptill and Colin Munro take flight against the Firebirds.

30 DEC:

HEARTS vs. Blaze - 12.30 pm

ACES vs. Firebirds - 4.00 pm

1 JAN:

HEARTS vs. Magicians - 12.30 pm

ACES vs. Kings - 4.00 pm

BUY TICKETS

aucklandcricket.co.nz

