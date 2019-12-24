Bianca Andreescu withdraws from ASB Classic - Tennis Auckland

Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 - 15:53

ASB Classic organisers have been advised that Bianca Andreescu has had to withdraw from the upcoming event due to her ongoing knee issues. We are disappointed not to welcome Bianca back and wish her all the best for a speedy recovery.

Bianca has released a short video to her fans advising of her desire to return to one of her favourite tournaments in 2021.

This will mean Serena Williams will become the ASB Classic top seed.