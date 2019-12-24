Brad Mooar confirmed for All Blacks role

Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 - 18:58

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has reached an agreement with the Scarlets club in Wales to allow coach Brad Mooar to return to New Zealand to take up a coaching role with the All Blacks under new Head Coach Ian Foster, it was announced today.

NZR Head of Professional Rugby Chris Lendrum said: "We're pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Scarlets which will see Brad return to New Zealand in June at the conclusion of the club's European competitions."

"We'd like to thank Scarlets for the positive, constructive and efficient approach they have taken around these discussions," Lendrum added.

"We recognise the difficult position it put the club in, but they, like us, also recognised that it was a fantastic opportunity for Brad - the chance to coach his country."

All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster: "We're delighted to have Brad confirmed to join us. I know the new coaching group is excited and keen to get into their work next season and we'll look forward to welcoming Brad in following his commitments with Scarlets. On behalf of the All Blacks, I'd also like to thank Scarlets for their understanding around Brad's release. It is very much appreciated."

The confirmation of Mooar completes Ian Foster's assistant coaching team. He will look after the attack in the coaching set-up. As announced last week, John Plumtree will look after the forwards, Greg Feek is scrum coach and Scott McLeod will look after the defence.

Brad Mooar said: "To be joining the All Blacks coaching staff next year is an incredibly humbling and proud moment for my family and me. The opportunity to help coach your country comes around very rarely, so I would like to thank the Scarlets club for allowing me to join the All Blacks.

"Similarly, I'd like to thank Ian Foster and NZR not only for this opportunity, but also to finish the season with the Scarlets. The support I have had from both sides of the world has been amazing. The Scarlets players, staff, fans and Board have all been superb and it is hugely appreciated by my family. I will be giving it my all with this special group of people at the Scarlets this season to help us achieve our goals before we head back to New Zealand to join 'Fozzie' and the All Blacks."

Lendrum said while details of the agreement between NZR and Scarlets were confidential, it did include the payment of some compensation for the Scarlets. There is also an intention to continue to foster links between the two organisations in the future.

Mini biography - Brad Mooar

45-year-old Brad Mooar (born 28 August 1974) was assistant coach in charge of attack at the Crusaders from 2016-2019, coinciding with the team's "threepeat" Investec Super Rugby championship run. A qualified solicitor, Mooar played first five-eighth for Christchurch Football Club, Mid Canterbury and Canterbury B before moving into coaching, progressing through the ranks to become Assistant Coach of the Canterbury Colts in 2011. In 2012 he moved to South Africa as backs coach for the Eastern Province Kings and then the Southern Kings Super Rugby side. He returned to New Zealand at the end of that season to coach Southland for two years in the Mitre 10 Cup.