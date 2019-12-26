Central Stags still on top 4 games into Dream11 Super Smash defence

Thursday, 26 December, 2019 - 07:37

Both the Central Stags and Hinds squads have a settled look about them ahead of this Friday and Saturday’s holiday season Dream11 Super Smash T20 doubleheaders at New Plymouth’s Pukekura Park.

Announced today, an unchanged Hinds squad and expanded Stags squad will train at Pukekura Park this afternoon - with the only change the return of Hawke’s Bay spinner Jayden Lennox, yet to make his T20 debut, taking the Stags’ squad back to 13.

Fresh off a second win this season against last summer’s Grand Finalists the Magicians, the Hinds are on the way up, moving up another spot on the table into fourth after Monday’s comfortable seven-wicket win, and now on equal points with third-ranked Northern Spirit who have a marginally superior net run rate on the points table.

It sets up a fascinating two days at Pukekura Park where the Hinds will play the two top sides on the women’s national T20 table - defending champions and current leaders Wellington Blaze on Friday; and the strong Auckland Hearts on Saturday, starting at 12.40PM on each day with the toss at 12.10PM.

If the Hinds win both games, they will join the Blaze and Hearts on 16 points at the top of the table - a salivating prospect for a side that’s beginning to find its mojo in the shortest format, and enjoys strong local support at Pukekura Park. The Hinds defeated the Hearts at the same ground earlier this year to win the 2018/19 Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, the national one-day title.

Men’s Dream11 Super Smash leaders and defending champions the Central Stags take centre stage at 4.10PM against the Wellington Firebirds on Friday - whom they have already beaten once in this campaign - followed by the Auckland Aces on Saturday.

Star spinner Ajaz Patel will head into Friday as the competition’s top wicket-taker with nine at an economy rate of just 5.40, having taken a three-for in each of his appearances in the campaign, including two consecutive career-bests. If selected in the playing XI, Taranaki local Ryan Watson will play at Pukekura Park for the first time, after having made his debut for the Stags this summer in both the Ford Trophy and Super Smash formats.

All four matches will be televised on SKY Sport but with fine summer weather forecast for Taranaki, CDCA encourages the public to enjoy the spectacle live from Pukekura Park’s world-famous terraces, with the TSB Festival of Lights right next door for the perfect way to kick on after a relaxed family day out.

As at all this summer's Dream11 Super Smash home games, spectators wearing green will be in to win spot prizes, including movie vouchers, team merch and free tickets, while everyone gets free fun giveaways upon entry to the park and can be in to win even more by posting a selfie with inimitable mascot The Stag.

Gates will open from 11.40AM with tickets available online from Ticketek, or at the gate the day of each game. Spectators are encouraged to arrive with plenty of time to avoid queues at the gate.

CENTRAL HINDS

v WELLINGTON BLAZE

Dream11 Super Smash - Women’s Game Six

Friday 27 December 2019

v AUCKLAND HEARTS

Dream11 Super Smash - Women’s Game Seven

Saturday 28 December 2019

Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

Both games 12.40pm live on SKY Sport

Jess WATKIN (co-captain) - Whanganui

Hannah ROWE (co-captain) - ManawatÅ«

Georgia ATKINSON - Wairarapa

Kate BAXTER - Taranaki

Emily CUNNINGHAM - Taranaki

Natalie DODD - wicketkeeper - Taranaki

Claudia GREEN - Nelson

Mikaela GREIG - ManawatÅ«

Melissa HANSEN - Wairarapa

Rosemary MAIR - Hawke’s Bay

Kerry TOMLINSON - Whanganui

Anlo VAN DEVENTER - Wairarapa

Unavailable - injury: Monique Rees

Coach - Jamie Watkins

Manager - Lisa Grant

CENTRAL STAGS

v WELLINGTON FIREBIRDS

Dream11 Super Smash - Men’s Game Five

Friday 27 December 2019

v AUCKLAND ACES

Dream11 Super Smash - Men’s Game Six

Saturday 28 December 2019

Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

Both games 4.10pm live on SKY Sport

Tom BRUCE (captain) - Taranaki

Josh CLARKSON - Nelson

Dane CLEAVER (wicketkkeeper) - ManawatÅ«

Jayden LENNOX - Hawke’s Bay

Christian LEOPARD - Hawke’s Bay

Willem LUDICK - Nelson

Kieran NOEMA-BARNETT- Hawke’s Bay

Ajaz PATEL- Hawke’s Bay

Seth RANCE - Wairarapa

Blair TICKNER- Hawke’s Bay

Ryan WATSON - Taranaki

Ben WHEELER - Marlborough

George WORKER - ManawatÅ«

Unavailable - injury/recovery: Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne, Bevan Small, Will Young

Coach - Aldin Smith

Assistant Coach - Luke Ronchi

